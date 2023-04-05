With the long weekend just around the corner, here are the destinations you should travel to

Taking a short vacation is important for various reasons — It provides a much-needed break from the daily routine and helps reduce stress and burnout. A short vacation can also offer a chance to explore new places, cultures, and experiences, which can be enriching and educational. And there’s no better chance for a little vacation than a long weekend, when you can pack your bags and fly off to places to unwind yourself.



With the long weekend beginning with Good Friday just around the corner, here are the places you can explore.

Goa

Goa is a popular vacation destination in India, known for its beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife, and unique blend of Indian and Portuguese cultures. Goa has a range of accommodations, from luxury resorts to budget hostels. If you want to stay near the beach, popular options include Baga, Calangute, and Anjuna.



Goa offers a variety of activities, from lazing on the beach to exploring historical sites. Some popular attractions include the Basilica of Bom Jesus, Fort Aguada, and the Dudhsagar Falls. You can also try water sports like parasailing, jet skiing, and banana boat rides.

Kashmir

Kashmir is known for its scenic beauty, rich culture, and unique experiences. With proper planning and precautions, you can have a memorable and enjoyable vacation in this paradise on earth.

Some of the popular tourist destinations in Kashmir are Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg, and Leh-Ladakh. Each of these places has its own charm and offers unique experiences. Kashmiri cuisine is a must-try when in the region. Some popular dishes include Rogan Josh, Yakhni, Gushtaba, and Kashmiri Pulao. You can also try street food like kebabs, samosas, and phirni.

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh is known for its stunning natural beauty, snow-capped mountains, lush green valleys, picturesque hill stations, and rich cultural heritage. Some of the top tourist attractions in Himachal Pradesh include Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, Dalhousie, Kullu, and Kasauli. These places are known for their scenic beauty, colonial architecture, and adventure activities.

Himachal Pradesh is a paradise for adventure seekers. You can enjoy activities like trekking, camping, river rafting, paragliding, skiing, and mountain biking. The state also has a rich culinary heritage, and one must try some of the local delicacies like Dham, Siddu, Thukpa, and Momos. Don’t forget to try the famous Himachali Chha Gosht.

Amritsar

Amritsar is a vibrant and historic city in the northern Indian state of Punjab. It is known for its rich culture, warm hospitality, and delicious food.

The Golden Temple is the most popular tourist attraction in Amritsar. It is a stunning and serene temple made of gold that sits in the middle of a large man-made lake. The temple is open 24/7, and it is recommended to visit early in the morning or late at night when there are fewer crowds.

Amritsar is famous for its delicious food, particularly its vegetarian cuisine. Some of the must-try dishes include chole bhature, kulcha, and lassi. Furthermore, one can visit the Jallianwala Bagh, Wagah Border, besides museums and local markets such as the Hall Bazaar and Guru Bazaar.

Lucknow

Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, is a city steeped in history, culture, and delicious cuisine. It has many historical monuments, including the Bara Imambara, Chota Imambara, Rumi Darwaza, and Residency.

Lucknow is famous for its delicious street food, especially kebabs, biryani, and chaat. Head to the old city area to try out some of the best street food in the city. One can also visit the Nawab’s Palace, also known as the Kaiserbagh Palace, this magnificent palace was built during the reign of the Nawabs of Lucknow. It is now a museum and a popular tourist attraction.

Lucknow also has many wildlife sanctuaries, including the Nawabganj Bird Sanctuary and the Kukrail Reserve Forest. These sanctuaries are home to a variety of flora and fauna and are a must-visit for nature lovers.

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand is known for its stunning natural beauty, religious significance, and adventure sports. Uttarakhand can be visited throughout the year, but the best time to visit is from March to June. This is when the weather is pleasant, and you can indulge in various outdoor activities.

Some of the must-visit places in Uttarakhand include the hill stations of Nainital, Mussoorie, and Almora; the pilgrimage sites of Haridwar, Rishikesh, and Badrinath; and the wildlife sanctuaries of Corbett and Rajaji.

It is also famous for adventure sports like river rafting, bungee jumping, trekking, and skiing. You can enjoy these activities in places like Rishikesh, Auli, and Uttarkashi.

Kerala

Kerala is a beautiful vacation destination that offers something for everyone, from nature lovers to foodies, culture enthusiasts, and those seeking relaxation and rejuvenation. Kerala has many popular tourist destinations, including the backwaters of Alleppey, the hill stations of Munnar and Wayanad, the beaches of Kovalam and Varkala, and the historical city of Kochi.

Kerala cuisine is famous for its delicious seafood, coconut-based curries, and traditional snacks like banana chips and appam. Don’t miss out on trying the local delicacies.