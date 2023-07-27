With the launch of Reliance’ beauty brand ‘Tira’, here’s all about Isha Ambani’s leadership role; know how she is breaking the gender gap and spearheading Reliance’s success

In a significant move to bridge the gender gap in the family business and revolutionize the beauty and cosmetics industry, Isha Ambani, the dynamic daughter of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani, has been leading the charge with the launch of Tira – Reliance’s latest beauty brand. With a recent store opening in Mumbai’s Jio World Drive mall and a mobile app pilot phase in 100 cities, Tira is all set to take on established competitors like Falguni Nayar’s Tira Beauty, Nykaa, and Tata Cliq.

Tira stands apart from its competitors with its immersive shopping experience. The store boasts innovative features such as makeup vending machines, offering free samples through a simple OTP registration process, and an automatic white light station to help customers try makeup under various lighting conditions. Ambani’s vision for Tira extends beyond traditional retail, as she is reportedly planning to collaborate with renowned celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani to promote the brand’s exclusivity.

Isha Ambani contributions in the leadership of reliance group is vast. She is in the leading team of Reliance Retail, Reliance Jio, Reliance Foundation, and Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Not only this, she is also on the Advisory Board of the Yale Schwarzman Center, and Board of Trustees of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art, Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI), and the Dia Art Foundation.

A trailblazer across Reliance Industries

Ambani’s exemplary leadership doesn’t end with Tira; she has played an instrumental role in propelling Reliance Retail to unprecedented heights. As the largest retailer in India, Reliance Retail owns a wide array of popular fashion brands, including Versace, Balenciaga, Armani, Jimmy Choo, Gas, Hugo Boss, and more. The company’s Reliance Trends, with over 2,300 stores in 1,100 cities across India, has been witnessing a strategic revamp under Ambani’s guidance.

Her contributions extend far beyond retail. Isha Ambani was pivotal in conceptualizing and launching Jio in 2016, a groundbreaking move that revolutionized the Indian telecom and digital landscape. As the world’s largest mobile data network, Jio’s success owes much to her vision and dedication.

Impactful roles and initiatives

Ambani is a driving force in multiple facets of the Reliance Group. As a member of the executive leadership teams at Reliance Retail, Reliance Jio, Reliance Foundation, and Dhirubhai Ambani International School, she has a firm grip on the conglomerate’s diverse operations. Her diverse roles encompass overseeing online and offline businesses for Reliance Retail and leading Reliance Foundation’s initiatives related to art, culture, education, children, and women. She is also actively involved in driving the Diversity and Inclusion program at RIL.

Shaping the future of fashion and retail

Under Isha’s direction, Reliance Retail expanded its portfolio through strategic acquisitions. Notable additions include the iconic British toy retailer, Hamleys, and online platforms like Urban Ladder, Netmeds, and Just Dial. In addition, she secured exclusive partnerships with over 45 international brands, further strengthening the company’s foothold in the global market.

Ambani’s influence extends to fashion as well. She played a key role in the development of Reliance Retail’s fashion portal, Ajio.com, which now boasts an impressive roster of 2,500 brands. Her expertise in strategy development and marketing has contributed significantly to the rapid growth and market dominance of Reliance Retail.

Young billionaire heiress with many achievements

In 2008, Forbes ranked Isha Ambani second on its ‘Youngest Billionaire Heiresses’ list, with an estimated net worth of ₹471 crore. However, her achievements go far beyond wealth, as she continues to receive accolades and recognition for her remarkable contributions to Reliance’s success.

Style icon and art enthusiast

Beyond her business acumen, Isha Ambani is renowned for her elegant and sophisticated style. Often seen donning exquisite outfits from acclaimed designers like Sabyasachi, Manish Malhotra, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, and Valentino, she sets trends and inspires fashion enthusiasts across the globe. Her passion for jewelry and accessories has led her to curate an enviable collection of precious stones, pearls, and diamonds.

Isha Ambani’s journey is an inspiring tale of breaking barriers and defying conventions in the male-dominated business landscape. From spearheading Tira’s foray into the beauty industry to her influential roles across various Reliance businesses, Ambani has proven her mettle time and again. As she continues to lead with vision and determination, it’s evident that her impact on Reliance Industries and the business world at large is only bound to grow, making her a true trailblazer for women and a driving force behind Reliance’s continued success.