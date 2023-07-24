With Rs125 crore worldwide gross, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ becomes one of the year’s most profitable films

Pure love has taken over all hearts across the boundaries as Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’s box office collection reaches 125 crore gross worldwide

Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures’s ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ has truly ruled over the hearts of the masses with its pure musical romantic love story and chartbuster songs. The film has grabbed a powerful hold at the box office not just in India but all across the globe. Running successfully in the theaters, Satyaprem Ki Katha has been receiving great word of mouth and has now collected Rs 125 crore gross worldwide cementing it as one of the most profitable films of 2023.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha has truly arrived as a pure love story after a long time to the audience which went on to spread its charm on audience hearts as well as box office. Having conquered the box office milestones one after the other now the film has achieved yet another one as its worldwide collection reaches Rs 125 crore gross.

Made on a budget of 65 Cr. including the promotional and advertising costs, Satyaprem Ki Katha has made big profits for the producers as the film’s digital satellite rights alone were sold for Rs 72 crore While that alone covers the budget costs, the superhit album of the film has been a great source of revenue with songs like Aaj Ke Baad, Naseeb Se, Sun Sajni and Gujju Patakha to Le Aaunga, all being chartbusters and favourites on music apps. While the collection from additional revenue streams itself has been profit making, the box office collection of the film in India, has reached Rs 83 crore Nett and with overseas added, the gross worldwide collection has come to an overwhelming Rs 125 crore becoming one of 2023’s highest profit making films.

Moreover, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ has proved itself as a complete entertainer that garnered love from the family as well as the young audience. Having brought a pure love story well studded with mesmerizing visuals, the blockbuster pairing of Kartik and Kiara, an album of the year with amazing songs, and a larger-than-life canvas, the film is a perfect cinematic wonder that is still running successfully in the theaters.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ was released in theaters on 29th June 2023.