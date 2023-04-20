With Karnataka elections around the corner, take a look at the richest candidates to have filed their nominations; Know about MTB Nagaraj, B Y Vijayendra & others’ net worth

With the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections around the corner, slated between 10-13 May, 2023, there’s a sense of unrest amongst the political parties in the state. And with the clouds of uncertainty hovering over the future of several candidates, some parties have released the final list of candidates.



Many contenders have submitted their nominations and have revealed their assets. A number of notable names have declared assets valued at thousands of crores, having experienced a rise in their net worth since the previous assembly elections.

Without much ado, we take a look at the list of the richest candidates set to take part in the forthcoming polls.

MTB Nagaraj

MTB Nagaraj, the minister of Small Scale Industries in Karnataka, is the wealthiest candidate participating in the upcoming Assembly Election, with declared assets worth a massive Rs 1,614 crore.

This reflects an increment of roughly Rs 600 crore. He will be contesting from the Hoskote constituency in the Bengaluru Rural district from BJP. If he comes to power, this would be his fourth win from the seat.

DK Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar, a renowned figure of the Congress party in Karnataka and currently serving as its state chief, has filed his nomination for the upcoming 2023 Karnataka Assembly Polls as the richest among the rest.

With declared assets amounting to Rs 1,358 crore, he is now the second-richest candidate in the race, having witnessed an increase of Rs 500 crore since the last Assembly polls. Having served as an MLA for seven terms, DK Shivakumar will contest from the Kanakapura constituency.

Munirathna Naidu

Image: Kammas World

Munirathna Naidu, who currently holds the position of Horticulture minister in Karnataka, is running for the Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly seat. With assets amounting to Rs 293 crore, he is the third-wealthiest candidate in the ongoing polls.

Since the last Assembly election in 2018, the BJP minister’s net worth has increased by Rs 250 crore.

H D Kumaraswamy

H D Kumaraswamy, a former Chief Minister of Karnataka, has disclosed his assets worth Rs 181 crore, which is an increase of Rs 14 crore from his declared net worth in 2018. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Kanakapura constituency during the 1996 general elections and secured his first victory in the Assembly polls in 2004 from the Ramanagara constituency.

In the current elections, he is contesting for the Channapatna seat as a candidate for JD(S).

B Y Vijayendra

B Y Vijayendra, the son of former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, is set to contest the upcoming Assembly Election from the Shikaripura constituency. He has disclosed his net worth of Rs 126.18 crore.

Prior to his political career, B Y Vijayendra briefly worked as a lawyer. He was appointed as the vice president of BJP’s Karnataka unit in 2020 and also held the position of general secretary of the party’s youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.