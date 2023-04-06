With Donald Trump potentially close to imprisonment, here’s a look at the former US President’s net worth, lifestyle, and more

Former US President and businessman Donald Trump has been making the headlines lately as he made a rare appearance before a New York judge to face criminal charges, which could potentially disrupt the 2024 White House race. The charges stem from his involvement in a hush-money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels during his presidency.



Trump, who is by far the richest-ever president of the United States of America, sits on a massive net worth and leads a luxurious life. In this article, let’s take a look at the former US president’s net worth, lifestyle and the luxuries he owns.

Donald Trump’s net worth

Image: The Seattle Times

As of 2023, Forbes estimates Donald Trump’s net worth to be around $2.5 billion, making him one of the wealthiest people in the world. However, it’s worth noting that his net worth has fluctuated over the years.



The net worth of the former president has fallen from an estimated $3.2 billion in 2021 to $2.5 billion as of today. One of the major contributors to this decline is his social media business, which was previously highly valued but has now plummeted, resulting in a loss of $550 million from his net worth thus far, as per Forbes.

Donald Trump’s luxurious mansion

Donald Trump owned several houses, including Mar-a-Lago, a mansion located in Palm Beach, Florida, which serves as his primary residence.

Trump is renowned for his opulent lifestyle and possession of lavish properties. As a real estate mogul, he holds ownership over numerous properties worldwide, including 17 condominiums and a portion of the retail area on Trump Park Avenue. One of his notable acquisitions includes Trump Parc and Trump Parc East, two adjacent buildings purchased in 1981. Within these buildings, Trump owns 12 condos, the garage, and part of the retail sector.

He also owns the commercial portion, garage, and a segment of the residential property of Trump World Tower, valued at USD 30 million. Additionally, Trump possesses a plethora of wineries, villas, golf clubs, and resorts.

Cars owned by Donald Trump

Image: Mercedes Blog

Donald Trump’s opulent car collection is a dream for many, but he himself is unable to drive them due to the Former Presidents Act of 1958. This law prohibits former presidents from driving on public property for their safety and security reasons after leaving office.

However, the former president owns a plethora of luxury cars including the Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud and Phantom, Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, Lamborghini Diablo, Tesla Roadster, Cadillac Allante, and a heart-throbbing 24k Gold Chopper among others.