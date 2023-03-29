With Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa set to hit the theatres, here’s a look at his net worth, lavish mansion & other luxurious things owned by the actor

Ajay Devgn, a renowned actor, director, and producer, who has worked in a variety of Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil films, started his acting career in 1991 with the film Phool Aur Kaante, for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.

Since then, he has acted in numerous successful Bollywood films, including Ishq, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and Golmaal series, among others. He is known for his intense and versatile acting skills and is considered one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. In addition to acting, Devgn has also directed and produced films.

Having accumulated impressive wealth in a career spanning over three decades, the actor lives a lavish lifestyle. Here, we take a look at a few.

Net Worth

As per CA Knowledge, Ajay Devgan’s net worth is approximately Rs 427 crore. He primarily earns his income from movies and brand endorsements, and in addition to his acting fees, he also receives a share of the profits from his movies.

Luxurious mansion

Image: MagicBricks

‘Shivshakti’ in Mumbai’s Juhu area is a well-known property owned by Ajay Devgan and partner Kajol. Fans and tourists flock to this building to catch a glimpse of their favorite celebrity. The couple’s residence is located in one of the city’s posh areas, where other Bollywood celebrities such as Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Akshay Kumar also reside. The estimated price of the ‘Shivshakti’ bungalow is around Rs 30 crores.

In addition to ‘Shivshakti,’ Ajay Devgan recently purchased another opulent bungalow in Juhu worth Rs. 60 crores. The power couple also owns a lavish bungalow on London’s Park Lane, which is priced at Rs. 54 crores and sits beautifully in Ajay Devgan’s investment portfolio.

Brands endorsed

Image: DailyHunt

The actor, apart from his earnings from the film industry, earns a significant amount from brand endorsements. The actor endorses a host of brands ranging from Vimal to Dabur, Tanishq to Hajmola, Bagpiper to Whirlpool; the actor is everywhere!

Cars owned

Image: MenXP

Last year, Devgn brought home the Mercedes S 450. He also possesses a collection of other hot wheels such as the powerful Rolls-Royce Cullinan, BMW 7-Series, BMW X7, Range Rover Vogue, Audi Q7, Mini Cooper, and Audi A5 Sportback.