Meet Radha Vembu, India’s third-richest self-made woman billionaire in 2022; A look at her Rs 129 thousand crore net worth & personal life

With a wealth worth Rs 129 thousand crores, Radha Vembu, the product manager of Zoho Mail, became the third Indian woman to have been included in the prestigious list by Hurun Research Institute in April last year. She joined Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw.

Owning a majority stake in a tech company that makes web-based business tools, Radha Vembu is India’s third-richest self-made woman billionaire. In 1996, the Vembu siblings – Radha and Sridhar – co-founded Zoho.

Who is Radha Vembu, India’s third-richest self-made woman billionaire? Know her net worth and more:

Education and Personal Life

Born on December 24, 1972, Radha Vembu belongs to Chennai. She graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras in 1997 with a degree in industrial management after completing her primary education at National Higher Secondary School in Chennai.

Work Profile

In 1996, while Radha Vembu was still pursuing higher studies, she co-founded a company along with her well-known brother Sridhar, who has a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from Princeton. The company was initially named as AdvenNet, however, it was later renamed Zoho Corporation.

Radha Vembu is also the director of Janaki Hi-Tech Agro Pvt Ltd, an agricultural NGO and Highland Valley Corporation Pvt Ltd, a real estate company.

Net Worth

As of April 2022, Radha’s net worth as per Forbes is Rs 129 thousand crores. She gets the majority of her wealth from her stake in Zoho. The Vembu siblings rank 55th on the Forbes India Rich List 2021 with a combined net worth of Rs 285 thousand crores.