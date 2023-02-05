With a net worth of over Rs 212 Crore, let’s take a look at everything expensive that Jackie Shroff owns

Jackie Shroff, one of the biggest actors we have in the Hindi film industry, enjoys everything luxurious. He has been in the entertainment business for over four decades and has given us more than 200 iconic films like Hero, Teri Meherbaniya, Khal Nayak, Aina, Border, Rangeela, Sooryavasnshi, Sarkar 3, Phone Bhoot, among others.

With a net worth of over Rs 212 crore, the 66-year-old actor leads an extravagant lifestyle. He is also known for his contribution to social causes – Jackie Shroff is the brand ambassador of Thalassemia India, he supports HIV awareness, education of underprivileged children, and other such issues.

Let’s take a look at the most expensive things owned by Jackie Shroff:

A lavish 8-BHK apartment

Not many would know that in 2003 Jackie Shroff went bankrupt when his film Boom failed at the box office. The film was produced by him and his wife Ayesha Shroff. As per Times Of India, the Shroff family has to move into a rented house on Carter Road in Bandra. However, in 2021, Jackie Shroff moved to a new luxurious 8-BHK house with his family. According to ABP, the lavish apartment located in Mumbai’s Khar area costs approximately Rs 31.5 crore. The house has been designed by John Abraham’s architectural firm with help from renowned interior designer Sussanne Khan.

Located in Rustomjee Paramount, the house has a white and gold theme. Check inside photos and videos of the house:

Other properties around Mumbai

Jackie Shroff had a humble beginning – From a chawl near Teen Batti to his success in the Hindi film industry, the man refused to give up. In addition to his luxurious 8-BHK house, Jackie Shroff has a special corner for farming. To pursue his love for organic farming to stay closer to nature, he bought farmhouses in Lonavala and Maval.

Bentley Continental GT and other swanky wheels

Jackie Shroff owns quite a few swanky wheels – a Rs 3.29 crore Bentley Continental GT and Rs 4.04 crore to a BMW M5 worth Rs 1.74 crore.

A vintage Jaguar SS 100

That’s not all, Jackie Shroff also has a vintage Jaguar SS 100 worth crores parked in his garage.

Fees per film and total net worth

As per reports, Jackie Shroff, who played the role of the main antagonist (Atmaram Dhyani) in Phone Bhoot, charged Rs 1 crore for his role. The film also starred Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter. He has a total net worth of Rs 212.76 crore, according to Celebrity Net Worth.