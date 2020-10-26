With 7,801 diamonds, Hyderabad jeweller bags Guinness Record for ring with most diamonds

The team began to work on the ring back in 2018. (Image: Guinness Word Record)

Guinness World Record in India: Indian jeweller creates world record for most diamonds on a ring! A jeweller from Hyderabad has become the recipient of the Guinness World Record for most diamonds a ring has, the Guinness World Records said in a statement. Kotti Srikanth owns Hyderabad-based The Diamond Store by Chandybhai, which is a unit of the Hallmark Jewellers. Srikanth made use of a whopping 7,801 diamonds. He set the jewels in a ring shaped like a flower, and made it to the big book of records. In a Facebook post sharing the record, the Guinness Book said that the number of diamonds set in this ring is more than that found in an average jewellery store.

The inspiration for the ring came from a rare flower indigenous to the Himalayas called Brahma Kamalam. The ring was consequently named ‘The Divine – 7801 Brahma Vajra Kamalam’, according to an IE report.

The Guinness statement quoted Srikanth as saying that the flower was chosen due to the cultural traditions in India. He said that the country respects Gods using garlands made of flowers, while individual flowers are the offerings. Flowers, in the culture, mean the essence of purity, he said. He further stated that he, along with his team, worked on various flower designs, before settling on the Camellia genus of flowers as that had the most scope for a fusion of traditional thought with the contemporary, while also having a visual appeal.

In a video that Guinness shared, it said that the team began to work on the ring back in 2018. The statement said that upon the finalising of the design, a computer-aided design (CAD) was used to ascertain the number of diamonds needed to make the ring. The acquisition of the required diamonds was also a long process, because the team wanted to ensure that all the diamonds used in the ring were homogeneous.

Guinness also said that the previous record was set by India-based Lakshikaa Jewels, which made a Lotus Temple Ring out of 7,777 diamonds.