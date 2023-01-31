Winter diet: Top 5 things you should add to your diet

As we are experiencing peak winters, our food preferences and metabolism have changed. We may feel lethargic and crave warm, comforting foods. In the cold weather, it may be tempting to stay indoors and indulge in comfort foods like a warm cup of hot chocolate, but it is important to maintain a healthy diet and exercise routine to stay fit and avoid getting sick. To satisfy hunger and cravings while also nourishing our bodies, one should focus on warm, seasonal foods that are grown locally. Dt. Jyoti Khanijoh, Head, Dietetics, Max Hospital, Patparganj suggests that we should add these five specific foods to the winter diet to protect ourselves against various illnesses.

Carbohydrates and Cereals

Carbohydrates and cereals should be included in your winter diet because they provide energy to the body. During the colder months, the body needs more energy to maintain body temperature. Carbohydrates, such as those found in grains, fruits, and vegetables, are broken down into glucose, which is the primary energy source for the body’s cells. Eating a diet that includes carbohydrates can help to keep energy levels up and prevent fatigue. According to Ayurveda, carbohydrates and cereals such as wheat, oats, and millets (like makka and bajra) are beneficial, as they are rich in fiber, and antioxidants, and gluten-free. Furthermore, foods such as jaggery, pearl millet, maize, nuts, clarified butter, and sesame are ideal for winter. Incorporating these foods helps us meet our required protein & carbohydrate levels via our diet & help balance serotonin, a calming brain chemical, and will not trigger low blood sugar-induced hunger pangs. Cereals such as wheat, rice, barley, and oats are also rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals which are essential for overall health and wellness. Eating a diet that includes carbohydrates and cereals in the winter can provide the body with the energy it needs to stay warm and active, and also provide essential nutrients that support overall health.

Vegetables

Vegetables are a good source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can help to boost your immune system and protect against colds and flu. They also contain fiber which can help to promote healthy digestion and keep you feeling full and satisfied. Some vegetables, such as spinach and kale, are also high in iron which can help to prevent anemia, a condition that is more common in the winter months due to lack of sunlight. Root vegetables, such as carrots, sweet potatoes, beets, and turnips, are also an excellent addition to your winter diet. They are rich in vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin A, vitamin C, potassium, and iron, which can help to boost your immune system and protect against winter-related illnesses. Root vegetables are also a good source of complex carbohydrates, which can help to provide you with sustained energy throughout the day. Furthermore, root vegetables are often more abundant and less expensive during winter, making them a good option for budget-friendly and seasonal meal planning.

Nuts

During the winter months, incorporating nuts into your diet can bring a variety of health benefits. Not only do they provide a source of healthy fats that can keep you feeling full and satisfied, but they are also high in protein and fiber, which can help to maintain energy levels and promote healthy digestion. Furthermore, nuts are rich in minerals such as magnesium, potassium, and zinc, which can boost your immune system and protect against colds and flu. Additionally, they contain Vitamin E – a powerful antioxidant that helps to protect cells from damage. Moreover, many nuts are also a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are beneficial for heart health and brain function. And, sesame can be used in various ways, such as in salads or sprinkled on roti, and can also be used to make chutneys.

Spices

Incorporating spices like fenugreek, mustard, asafoetida, carom seeds, and turmeric into your winter diet can bring several health benefits. Fenugreek, for example, is known to help in digestion, lower blood sugar levels, reduce inflammation, and also has antioxidant properties. Mustard is rich in selenium and magnesium which are both important minerals that are beneficial for maintaining a healthy heart. Asafoetida, also known as hing, is known to have anti-inflammatory properties and is also beneficial for digestion. Carom seeds are rich in antioxidants, have anti-inflammatory properties, and also aid in digestion. Turmeric is a spice with powerful anti-inflammatory properties and is often used to help with a wide range of health conditions, including reducing the risk of heart disease, treating depression, and improving the health of the brain. All of these spices have been traditionally used in Ayurveda and in many traditional cuisines to boost immunity and protect against winter-related illnesses. Using them in your diet can add not only flavor but also provide these health benefits.

Fresh and Dried Fruits

Fresh fruits are a good source of vitamins and minerals, such as Vitamin C, which can help to boost your immune system and protect against colds and flu. They also contain antioxidants that can help to protect your cells from damage. Dried fruits are also a good source of vitamins and minerals, and they have the added advantage of being more concentrated, therefore providing a higher concentration of nutrients per serving than fresh fruits. They are also a good source of dietary fibers and energy-dense, which can help to keep you feeling full and satisfied. Eating a variety of fruits can also provide a wide range of phytochemicals, which are beneficial for overall health. They also have a high water content, which can help to keep you hydrated during the winter months, which are typically dryer. Overall, incorporating both fresh and dried fruits in your winter diet can provide a variety of nutrients that can help to boost your immunity, protect against winter-related illnesses and improve overall health.

By including these winter foods in our diet, one can stay healthy and fit while also providing our bodies with the best nutrients and boosting immunity.