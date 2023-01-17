Winter Cocktail Recipe: Here’s Angad Singh Gandhi’s guide to mixing the best cocktails

Nothing warms you up like a little whisky. With the winter season in its full swing, it is time to try out a few winter cocktail recipes Angad Singh Gandhi, Glenfiddich India brand ambassador. As the brand ambassador for the world’s most awarded single-malt whisky, Angad understands the ‘liquid sunshine’ like none other. He thrives on sharing his knowledge and passion with fellow aficionados and new whisky drinkers, guiding the ‘uninitiated’ into the malt whisky world.
Having been mentored by Straun Grant Ralph, the global brand ambassador of Glenfiddich, Angad spent a considerable amount of time at the distillery in Dufftown understanding in-depth the art of whisky making and the history of the distillery.
So grab a glass, stir up these ingredients and create a single malt serve for a perfect winter evening with your friends and family –
Glenfiddich Irish Coffee
Ingredients:
1. Fresh Cream
2. Drambuie Liqour
3. Glenfiddich 12 YO
4. Espresso Shot
5. Sugar/Honey
6. Chocolate Stick/crunchy (Garnish)
7. Chocolate Sauce n Biscuits (Rim)
Method:
- Prepare Drambuie Cream – Whip 30 ml Drambuie and fresh cream together and keep it aside
- Take a glass and cover the rim with chocolate sauce and crushed biscuits
- Add 60 ml GF 12 YO, sugar and Espresso shot to the glass and stir well
- Add the Drambuie cream over for the float
- Garnish the cocktail with chocolate stick and enjoy
WALNUT FIDDICH FASHIONED
Ingredients:
- 60 ml Walnut Infused Glenfiddich 12 YO
- 15 ml Homemade cranberry Syrup
- 2 – 3 Dashes Cinnamon Bitters
- Cinnamon Sticks
- Lemon and Orange Peels
Instructions:
- Add whisky , Cranberry syrup and bitters over ice in a mixing jar and Stir for 15-20 seconds
- Smoke a cinnamon stick in a inverted Rock Glass
- Add a block ice and the drink to the smoked rock Glass
- Garnish with burnt Lemon and Orange peel oils
PENICILLIN
Ingredients:
- Freshly squeezed lime juice 20 ml
- Freshly made ginger juice (ginger + water) 8-10 ml
- Mix of honey and water 15-20 ml
- Glenfiddich 12-year-old 60ml
- Ginger chunk/ candy
Instructions:
- Pour the ingredients into a shaker and add ice into it; shake for about 15 seconds
- Double strain the mixture into a whisky glass with ice
- Layer with a peaty whisky for an added flavour
- Garnish with ginger candy/ ginger chunk
- Ready to serve
ROB ROY
Ingredients:
- Glenfiddich 12-year-old 50 ml
- Sweet Vermouth- 20 ml
- Angostura Bitters or Orange Bitters- 2 -3 Dashes
- Maraschino cherry or Lemon twist
Instructions:
- Add ingredients to a mixing glass and stir over ice, strain into a chilled glass
- Garnish with Maraschino cherry or lemon twist.
NEW YORK SOUR
Ingredients
- 50 ml Glenfiddich 12 Year Old
- 22 ml Lemon juice
- 15 ml Simple syrup / Honey water/ Maple Syrup
- 1 Egg white (optional)
- 10 ml Red wine infused with Hibiscus leaves**
Instructions:
- Add all ingredients except the wine into a shaker with ice and shake
- Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice
- Slowly pour the wine over the back of a bar spoon so that it floats on top of the drink
**Infuse hibiscus flavours in your red wine by leaving a few hibiscus leaves in your red wine in a closed container or the wine bottle itself.
DROP IT LIKE IT’S HOT
Ingredients:
- Glenfiddich 12-year-old 50ml
- Corn husk syrup* or Honey Cinnamon Syrup -7ml
- Angostura Bitters or Chocolate Bitters- 2 -3 Dashes
- Cacao
Instructions:
- Stir ingredients over Ice and Serve with a big block of ice in a rock Glass
- Garnish with Orange peel
*Make a corn husk syrup by heating the husk in warm water with some honey and add bit Cacao just for aroma. Cook for 15- 20 mins
Cheers!!!