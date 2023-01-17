Winter Cocktail Recipe: Here’s Angad Singh Gandhi’s guide to mixing the best cocktails

Nothing warms you up like a little whisky. With the winter season in its full swing, it is time to try out a few winter cocktail recipes Angad Singh Gandhi, Glenfiddich India brand ambassador. As the brand ambassador for the world’s most awarded single-malt whisky, Angad understands the ‘liquid sunshine’ like none other. He thrives on sharing his knowledge and passion with fellow aficionados and new whisky drinkers, guiding the ‘uninitiated’ into the malt whisky world.

Having been mentored by Straun Grant Ralph, the global brand ambassador of Glenfiddich, Angad spent a considerable amount of time at the distillery in Dufftown understanding in-depth the art of whisky making and the history of the distillery.

So grab a glass, stir up these ingredients and create a single malt serve for a perfect winter evening with your friends and family –

Glenfiddich Irish Coffee

Ingredients:

1. Fresh Cream

2. Drambuie Liqour

3. Glenfiddich 12 YO

4. Espresso Shot

5. Sugar/Honey

6. Chocolate Stick/crunchy (Garnish)

7. Chocolate Sauce n Biscuits (Rim)

Method:

Prepare Drambuie Cream – Whip 30 ml Drambuie and fresh cream together and keep it aside

Take a glass and cover the rim with chocolate sauce and crushed biscuits

Add 60 ml GF 12 YO, sugar and Espresso shot to the glass and stir well

Add the Drambuie cream over for the float

Garnish the cocktail with chocolate stick and enjoy

WALNUT FIDDICH FASHIONED

Ingredients:

60 ml Walnut Infused Glenfiddich 12 YO

15 ml Homemade cranberry Syrup

2 – 3 Dashes Cinnamon Bitters

Cinnamon Sticks

Lemon and Orange Peels

Instructions:

Add whisky , Cranberry syrup and bitters over ice in a mixing jar and Stir for 15-20 seconds

Smoke a cinnamon stick in a inverted Rock Glass

Add a block ice and the drink to the smoked rock Glass

Garnish with burnt Lemon and Orange peel oils

PENICILLIN

Ingredients:

Freshly squeezed lime juice 20 ml

Freshly made ginger juice (ginger + water) 8-10 ml

Mix of honey and water 15-20 ml

Glenfiddich 12-year-old 60ml

Ginger chunk/ candy

Instructions:

Pour the ingredients into a shaker and add ice into it; shake for about 15 seconds

Double strain the mixture into a whisky glass with ice

Layer with a peaty whisky for an added flavour

Garnish with ginger candy/ ginger chunk

Ready to serve

ROB ROY

Ingredients:

Glenfiddich 12-year-old 50 ml

Sweet Vermouth- 20 ml

Angostura Bitters or Orange Bitters- 2 -3 Dashes

Maraschino cherry or Lemon twist

Instructions:

Add ingredients to a mixing glass and stir over ice, strain into a chilled glass

Garnish with Maraschino cherry or lemon twist.

NEW YORK SOUR

Ingredients

50 ml Glenfiddich 12 Year Old

22 ml Lemon juice

15 ml Simple syrup / Honey water/ Maple Syrup

1 Egg white (optional)

10 ml Red wine infused with Hibiscus leaves**

Instructions:

Add all ingredients except the wine into a shaker with ice and shake

Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice

Slowly pour the wine over the back of a bar spoon so that it floats on top of the drink

**Infuse hibiscus flavours in your red wine by leaving a few hibiscus leaves in your red wine in a closed container or the wine bottle itself.

DROP IT LIKE IT’S HOT

Ingredients:

Glenfiddich 12-year-old 50ml

Corn husk syrup* or Honey Cinnamon Syrup -7ml

-7ml Angostura Bitters or Chocolate Bitters- 2 -3 Dashes

Cacao

Instructions:

Stir ingredients over Ice and Serve with a big block of ice in a rock Glass

Garnish with Orange peel

*Make a corn husk syrup by heating the husk in warm water with some honey and add bit Cacao just for aroma. Cook for 15- 20 mins

Cheers!!!