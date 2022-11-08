Winter 2022: The ultimate luxury travel bucket list

This winter, live in a fairytale castle, feel like a star at a swanky designer hotel, or escape to your own tropical private villa. The winter season is slowly setting in. Winter is also the perfect time for a much-awaited vacation. We are all in the dreaming or planning stages of our next ultimate winter escape. If you’re looking out for that superlative luxe vacation experience, here are six lavish getaways that should be on your bucket list this winter.

Whether you prefer to get your skiing gear ready or cruise out in the sun, we’ve got you covered!

Badrutt’s Palace Hotel, St. Moritz, Switzerland

A fairy-tale castle, five generations, and over 126 years of tradition with a modern spirit: On 29 July 1896, Badrutt’s Palace Hotel opened its doors in the heart of St. Moritz. This marked the beginning of an extraordinary success story – written by a family whose pioneering spirit for innovation and luxury remains unrivaled in the international hotel industry to this day. In the 125th year of its existence, “The Palace” remains one of the best hotels in the world.

Badrutt’s Palace was built and opened by Caspar Badrutt, the second eldest son of Johannes Badrutt – the man who had launched the winter season in St. Moritz based on a bet. As one of the most famous luxury hostels in the world, Badrutt’s Palace Hotel continues to attract a large number of high-profile guests – from crowned heads to politicians, business magnates, and international stars. Past guests include celebrities such as Alfred Hitchcock, Audrey Hepburn, and Charlie Chaplin.

Today, Badrutt’s Palace Hotel, a St. Moritz landmark, has 157 elegant rooms and suites Depending on the season, guests are treated to culinary experiences in up to nine restaurants and three bars – from afternoon tea in the wood-paneled Grand Hall to rustic Swiss specialties in the 450-year-old Chesa Veglia and the Japanese-Peruvian delicacies of Nobuyuki Matsuhisa (served in what was once Europe’s first tennis hall) to the innovative fine dining on offer at IGNIV, the two Michelin-starred restaurants headed by Andreas Caminada. Unrivaled and unexpected eating and drinking meet a unique sense of belonging in a historic and iconic mountain resort. A celebration of style, sports, culinary and wellness adventures 6,000 feet up in the Swiss Alps. In winter, the Badrutt’s Palace Hotel is the perfect starting point to explore one of the world’s most exciting ski regions.

Ultima Gstaad, Switzerland

Located in the upscale town of Gstaad – a year-round location for winter sports, hiking, and shopping, Ultima Gstaad guarantees an authentic and sophisticated Swiss Experience comprising three sprawling wooden chalets, blending traditional Swiss architecture and contemporary elegance.

Here, traditional Swiss architecture is entwined with the modern comforts of today’s world. There are three wooden chalets of 11 suites, six private residences, a restaurant and two inviting bars. Plus, there’s a leading Swiss clinic and spa for recharging to full. Each space is exquisitely crafted for snug evenings after a day of skiing in the mountains. Think steam fireplaces (child and dog friendly), lavish bathrooms and dark, swirling marble from floor to ceiling, and balconies with breathtaking and inescapable views of Alps.

Much like Ultima Collection as a whole, Ultima Gstaad’s lively restaurant infuses traditional Swiss flavours with those from the sun-drenched Mediterranean. It also returns each season with a new focus menu so as to constantly surprise its guests; even the most loyal of them. Uniquely talented chefs and an attentive bar team will ensure you have the dining experience you choose whether that’s a quiet moment by the fireplace or an all-out celebration with friends as the hours turn dark. And that’s not forgetting the refined cocktail list, capturing the spirit of the Alps in creative and unexpected ways. Guests can also opt to enjoy a private chef experience in their own suite or residence, bringing a slice of elegance home whenever they want it.

With rejuvenation always at the forefront of Ultima’s offering, guests can put their comfort and health in the hands of world-leading medical professionals at its Swiss clinic and spa. Returning with new holistic and anti- aging treatments, such as cold ‘cryotherapy’ therapy, reiki and meditation, guests at Ultima Gstaad are also offered botox, laser treatment, detoxes and DNA tests — to name just a few.

Armani Hotel Milano, Italy

A dream destination during the summer and autumn, Milan is truly magical when you visit during the winter. With its world-class museums, luxury boutique shopping, and easy access to the nearby Alpine peaks, occasional snow fall, and spectacular Christmas season, winters in Milan is an excellent time to breeze through all the most famous sights. While in Milan, stay at the most stylish hotel in the city, Armani Hotel Milano. Situated in the heart of the historic center of Milan, in the city’s prestigious fashion district, Armani Hotel Milano provides a world of harmony, privacy and calm in true Armani style. Understated elegance, uncompromising attention to detail and stunning views meet world-class services and unmatched culinary offerings, ensuring an unforgettable experience for guests staying at this urban retreat. Exquisite settings and unparalleled service coupled with sophisticated ambiences define the exceptional lifestyle experience, where every element has been carefully curated by Giorgio Armani.

A once-in-a-lifetime holiday, a special occasion, or an indulgent treat; make lifelong memories here. On the 7th floor, the starred Armani/Ristorante and the exclusive Armani/Bamboo Bar are refined locations to taste the Italian gourmet cuisine revisited internationally or savor original drinks in an elegant panoramic setting overlooking the city.

Cheval Blanc Courchevel, France

Ski-in, ski-out – sleep-in, sneak-out. Bold design, modern art, exquisite, exclusive. Discover the herat of winter with Courchevel with Cheval Blanc Courcheval, the Maison Palace distinction in the Trois Vallées. A warm and contemporary sanctuary, Cheval Blanc Courchevel is preparing this new season with effervescence and its Ambassadeurs are preparing to welcome you for the winter season from December 9th, 2022. They carve, cook, simmer, heat, decorate and refine each of their gestures to bring you utmost generosity.

Let yourself be charmed by the sparkling atmosphere of winter: Take care of yourself at the Cheval Blanc Spa by Guerlain for a wellness stopover with the new exclusive “Féérie des Neiges” ritual. Savour an exceptional dinner at the only three-star restaurant in Courchevel, Le 1947 at Cheval Blanc, orchestrated by Chef Yannick Alléno. Rest on the private balcony of your suite, allow yourself to dream in the heart of the pine trees of the Jardin Alpin and admire the snow-capped summits of the mountains.

Slide down the slopes of Courchevel gently on skis or under the moonlight on an electric mountain bike for an adventure… the choice is yours among the thousand and one ways to emboss precious memories of happiness, sweetness and poetry in this winter wonderland.

The Lanesborough, London, United Kingdom

Awarded No. 1 Hotel in London in the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards, on the doorstep of Hyde Park, just a short walk from Harrods, Harvey Nichols and London’s most exclusive shopping district; Sloane Street and Knightsbridge, this grand luxury mansion has undergone an inspired renovation by the famed interior designer Alberto Pinto. The hotel is home to 93 luxurious suites and bedrooms, modern British dining at The Lanesborough Grill, the vibrant Library Bar and Garden Room and the magnificent Lanesborough Club & Spa.

Families are especially welcome at The Lanesborough. Children can be hard to please when they’re away from home, but with a welcome gift on arrival to movies, games, daily treats, popcorn and milkshakes from your butler, there are lots of reasons why young ones always leave The Lanesborough with a big smile.

Samujana, Koh Samui, Thailand

If you are looking to escape the winters and revel in some sunshine, pleasantly warm weather, and pristine white sandy beaches, head to Koh Samui. It’s dry season in Koh Samui at the end of the year and why not catch a relaxing blast of the much-needed winter sunshine here. For the most discreet and exclusive luxury villa stay, visit Samujana, an 18-acre estate that has become one of the leading tropical private villa estates in the world. Samujana boasts unprecedented magnificence in architecture, with spectacular sea views and a high level of personalised service. Samujana is perched perfectly on a hillside overlooking a coral cove, with beach access and all villas offer the best views in Samui.

Each villa at Samujana has a private infinity pool looking out onto a stunning ocean view. Many have fully-equipped gyms, private cinemas, BBQ terraces, and indoor spa treatment rooms. Make the most of the balmy weather in Samui. Book a half, or full-day island cruise on board of Samujana’s luxury catamaran: Kindred Spirit. Sail to Koh Phangan for lunch on the beach or around Samui to find secret coves. Visit Ang Thong National Park, an archipelago of 42 islands. Most of the islands are covered with tropical forests and are home to a rich variety of exotic wildlife. Take an island tour and visit waterfalls, temples, markets, and hidden beaches.