Why opt for a Presidential Suite when you stay at this luxury hotel in Amsterdam for $1.3 million?

Are you one of those who believe in living their life to the fullest? If yes, then you should try staying at Amsterdam’s iconic hotel. What’s unique? Well, you can book not just one or two suites but the entire property for yourself for a whopping $1.3 million.

Hotel De L’Europe in Amsterdam is offering an exclusive package to celebrate its 125th anniversary.

Here’s what you’ll be offered

This would cover a two-night stay with luxurious accommodation, lavish meals, complete access to amenities, and a rare 40-year-old Scotch, amongst other things. In case you like to come along with friends and family, this hotel can accommodate 212 guests and you can treat them to the best of gastronomy from the Michelin-starred restaurants Flore, Trattoria Graziella, and Freddy’s Bar.

That’s not all, the host’s suite will be converted into the ‘Garden of Eden’ by The Wunderkammer. You’ll also get a full year’s access to the hotel’s in-house spa — Le Spa by Skins Institute, a fragrance-making session with Salle Privée fragrance which the guests can take home, and a private workshop from D/Dock on the ‘Aesthetics of Uncertainty’.

Commenting on it, Robert-Jan Woltering, managing director of De L’Europe Amsterdam, in a statement said, “This package is a true celebration of the hotel’s five-star offerings from top-to-bottom including our signature suites, award-winning culinary offerings, a luxurious spa, ‘t Huys creative experience and much more. Whomever books this package is sure to have an unforgettable story to tell after their stay—and we could not be more excited to welcome them.”

When can you book?

Those interested can book the exclusive two-day deal until June 30, 2023.