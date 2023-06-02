Why it’s important to empower entrepreneurs in India – Here’s how you can do it

In the fast-paced and ever-evolving landscape of the gig economy, entrepreneurship has emerged as a powerful avenue for individuals to pursue their dreams, attain financial independence, and contribute to the nation’s growth. Recognizing the immense potential of India’s thriving gig economy, renowned strategic advisor and disruptor, Shaan Kaye, introduces the US Entrepreneurial LEAP program (Lifestyle Entrepreneur Accelerator Program) to India. This innovative initiative aims to empower digital entrepreneurs, foster a millionaire mindset, and create a new age of success in the country.

India’s gig economy is on a trajectory of exponential growth, with projections indicating that it will employ 23.5 million people by 2029-30. As the global gig economy’s gross volume is expected to reach $455.2 billion in 2023, the LEAP program arrives at the perfect juncture to enable Indian digital entrepreneurs to seize the abundant opportunities in this flourishing sector.

Shaan Kaye, an entrepreneur, author, and investor with an extensive background in entrepreneurship, brings with him a wealth of experience to the LEAP program. As the Founder of California Intercontinental University and the Chairman of the American Creators and Entrepreneurs Network, Kaye has successfully completed over 150 LEAP programs in the US and Singapore. Now, he endeavors to empower Indian entrepreneurs to embark on transformative journeys, unleash their true potential, and achieve lasting financial freedom.

Designed to cater specifically to working professionals and freelancers, the LEAP program addresses the urgent need for innovative initiatives in India’s gig economy. It provides tailored guidance and mentorship, enabling participants to delve into various avenues, including digital marketing, e-commerce, training and development, coaching and consulting, and media and entertainment. Through SK Lifestyle, SK Studios, SK Media, SK University, SK Institute, and other exciting business opportunities, participants can realize their entrepreneurial dreams and establish thriving ventures.

As India’s gig economy is projected to triple to 23.5 million by 2029-30, programs like LEAP are crucial in nurturing skilled entrepreneurs who can lead the country’s growth in this dynamic sector. Shaan Kaye’s proven track record in empowering entrepreneurs ensures that LEAP participants receive the highest quality guidance and support, positioning them favorably to capitalize on the expanding gig economy.

The LEAP program adopts a 10X Mantra approach, combining strategic guidance, mentorship, and collaboration. It features accelerated boot camps, personalized coaching sessions with Shaan Kaye, and a comprehensive framework revolving around the “5C’s”: Coaching, Consulting, Collaboration, Customers, and Conversion. Participants can opt for program durations ranging from six months to a full year, depending on their support requirements.

Aspiring entrepreneurs in India gain a unique opportunity to create a lasting legacy of prosperity. As they unlock their true potential and capitalize on the growth of the gig economy, they not only achieve personal success but also contribute to the nation’s advancement as the world’s third-largest economy.