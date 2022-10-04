Why is Vodka becoming more popular in India? Know it here

When it comes to alcohol, vodka is one of the most versatile spirits. Its mild, nuanced flavours has made it a go-to for a myriad of classic cocktails. Vodka has always been famous in India, it’s just that brands are coming up with so many variations and flavours that vodka is catching the eyes of the consumers a lot.

If you are someone who thinks vodka is a woman’s drink, then you are wrong. Mr. Rahul Gagerna, Managing Director, Boutique Spirit Brands (BSB) tells financialexpress.com, “Men in India have always been inclined towards whisky but with the premiumisation of vodka and various premium brands coming up with vodka, men too have changed their preferences. Also, nowadays the vodka is so smooth that it can be consumed during any time of the day, so that is giving this spirit even more momentum.”

While explaining how the market is increasing for vodka, Gagerna adds, “With premiumisation, growth in disposable income of specially the youth of the country and due to the growth of cocktail culture in India, the market is increasing and will continue to grow.”

“Good vodka would have a smooth palate and be easy to sip in whereas not so good will give an alcoholic note on palate,” he tells us while suggesting ways to differentiate between a good and bad bottle of spirit.