Why is Makar Sankranti’s kite flying tradition in Hyderabad not so cheerful for kite makers this year?

Every year Makar Sankranti is celebrated as one of the major festivals in Hyderabad and usually kites are flown every year. This makes this month a good earning period for kite makers in the city. However, this year, their hopes are dampened. Despite the Coronavirus outbreak, the start of this marked a beginning for many and these makers and sellers of colourful kites and manja (threads) in Hyderabad wished the same. Even though the festival, also known as patangula panduga has created an excitement, the festival of kites has not turned out the way the traders wanted, a report by The IE highlighted.

According to the report, kite makers are struggling as the months-long lockdown that was imposed last year has created many issues for these traders. Also, there is lack of sufficient modes of inter-state transport and this has led to a shortage of kites in the market further taking the prices for these kites up by nearly 30 per cent. Citing a kite maker, the report noted that there is still demand for kites among people as they want to fly kites from their terraces bit paper to create kites is short in supply. Also, this pushed people to buy colourful plastic kites which are easily available in markets and along with nylon manja. It is to note that sales of nylon manja have been made illegal in the city.

From the looks of it, while the festival spirit is uplifted by kites, those in the business of paper kites are not able to do well this festive season. What happens is that bamboo sticks and paper used to make kites did not come from Mumbai and Assam (or other states) for these makers on the back of lockdown-induced transport difficulties. The kites are being made throughout the year and since there was no supply for months, the paper kites in the market are now facing shortages. Lack of supply has also led to an increase in prices of these kites.

This coupled with the colourful printed plastic kites have been problematic for these traders, further lowering their spirits this year. Meanwhile, some makers feel that the sales are not bad but they are not what they used to be every year.