Why comforting culinary classics never go out of fashion

As the discerning diner seeks to experiment extensively on the culinary front, there is always a return to old favourites and comforting classics. That is exactly what you get at Yellow Brick Road in the capital. This legendary 24-hour restaurant, still an old haunt of many city veterans, celebrates its two decades with curated flavours from the days of the Raj. Think Fish Portuguese, American Fried Chicken, Gol Boti Angara, Chote Miya Biryani, Railway Cutlets, Kurkuri Idli Chaat, Bulls Eye and Yellow Submarine. Located at the Ambassador, which is the capital\u2019s first SeleQtions hotel\u2014a brand created to include hotels known for their legacy and heritage, the restaurant is symbolic of food nostalgia in more ways than one. The food is hearty, well-portioned and devoid of any gimmickry. The menu gives you a distinct reminder of the club culture, of well-dressed people sitting in a room, ordering dishes with names like Lutyens Lunch, Chicken Stroganoff, Chicken Country Captain, Crepe Jordan and Piggy Bank. Housed in a space that is an Intach-listed heritage building dating back to 1945, designed by Walter George in a poetic medley of British and art deco styles, a meal at Yellow Brick Road, or YBR as it's commonly known, is truly a throwback to an era gone by.