Why are Vitamins & Minerals important for your hair? The importance of nutrition to achieve healthy hair

By Khushboo Sunny Kellan,

Whether you require voluminous or long hair, you should be aware of the relevance of nutrition. This awareness can result in knowledge that can help you understand which minerals/vitamins can be best for hair. Categorized under micronutrients, a regular intake of these can endow your locks with health. In this way, any nutritional gaps may also be filled to resolve problems like breakage, dullness, and dryness.

Essence of Micronutrients for Healthy Hair

The role served by micronutrients in maintaining the health of hair is significant. They comprise vitamins as well as minerals. These are available in certain types. Depending on the minerals/vitamins your hair receives, its health can be determined.

Role of Vitamins:

Vitamins A, B, C, and E can be beneficial for varying reasons. With Vitamin A, growth is the key benefit achieved as it boosts your scalp. Vitamin B ensures good metabolism for improving the scalp and strengthening your strands. The third type is the best for exposing your hair to antioxidants. With the last one, problems such as hair fall can be prevented.

Also read| Is it Covid or lifestyle? Why are Heart Attacks among young people so common?

Functions of Minerals:

Zinc can be crucial when follicles have to be cared for. It can work for the regulation of oil. There are other minerals too, like iron that can help in this regard. With the introduction of selenium and iodine, shine, as well as quality, can be expected.

Main Sources of Vitamins and Minerals that Boost Hair Health

It is crucial to understand how micronutrients can give your hair the quality you expect. At the same time, the best sources of these should be identified. Although the effect of the sources can vary from one person to another, certain suggestions may work.

Also read| Hear it from an expert: Common nutritional myths debunked!

For Vitamins:

Animal-based products such as eggs, milk, etc., can provide vitamin A.

For completing the requirement of biotin, green vegetables are excellent.

The intake of Vitamin C may improve via lemons, broccoli, and oranges.

With olive oil, almonds, and avocados, you can access the sources of vitamin E.

For Minerals:

The consumption of beans can ensure good iron levels.

To include zinc in your diet, meat, dark chocolate, etc., are some interesting sources.

With the right intake of salt, iodine will be received.

A Major Advantage of these Sources for Hair

You may adopt the use of products that can externally help for the maintenance of hair. However, when the measures are taken internally, lasting results can be sustained. In this regard, a diet that comprises minerals and vitamins that focus on hair quality and growth can be helpful.

In Summation

When hair is not cared for, quality may gradually decline. Over time, it can be more difficult to manage this problem. Given that quality-oriented micronutrients are preferred, maintaining the health of your hair can be a pleasant journey. Keep in mind that meeting nutritional requirements is a regular habit. Hence, the more you ensure this, the better results you may see.

(The author is Assistant to the Director, Nutriherbs. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)