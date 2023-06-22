scorecardresearch
Who was Sylvester daCunha, the man behind Amul Girl: Know about his career and lifestyle

Who was Sylvester daCunha? Man behind Amul girl passes away

Advertising industry veteran Sylvester daCunha who created the iconic ‘Amul Girl’ campaign passed away on June 20, 2023. He was the brain behind the ‘Utterly Butterly’ campaign for Amul in 1966. 

Sylvester daCunha’s family

Sylvester daCunha is survived by his wife Nisha, and their son Rahul daCunha, advertising guru. For the unversed, he was the brother of the late advertising genius, Gerson daCunha.

Sylvester daCunha’s career

In 1966, Sylvester daCunha, the Managing Director of the advertising agency ASP, joined art director, Eustace Fernandes and created the legendary Amul Girl campaign. For the unversed, the Amul girl is a hand-drawn cartoon of a young Indian girl dressed in a polka dotted frock with blue hair and a half pony tied up. For years, the Amul girl has played the role of a social commentator. 

Sylvester daCunha’s personality

In a tribute post on Instagram, former adman Bharat Dabholkar wrote, “Sylvester daCunha broke all established rules of conventional advertising and media usage and created the amul girl and wrote the jingle, of which the last line we continued using till now. Amul is the answer to your wishes, its utterly butterly delicious ” was his creation.”

First published on: 22-06-2023 at 16:49 IST

