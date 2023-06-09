scorecardresearch
Who was Swami Dayanand, PM Narendra Modi’s spiritual Guru whose ashram Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visited

PM Narendra Modi’s spiritual guru Swami Dayanand died in September 2015.

Know everything about Swami Dayanand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's spiritual Guru

Swami Dayanand was the spiritual guru of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A few months back, former India captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma visited Swami Dayanand Ji Maharaj’s samadhi in Rishikesh. He passed away in September 2015. 

Who is Swami Dayanand?

Born in an affluent and religious Brahmin family, Swami Dayanand belongs to Hoshiarpur (Punjab). His father was a Civil Engineer. From the early days, Swami Dayanand was unattached to the material world. He decided to leave home in search of God and the real truth of life at the age of 19.

After traveling to various places and seers, he reached Kailash Ashram Rishikesh. He met Maha Mandaleshwar Swami Vishnudevanand ‘Giri’ Ji Maharaj and that changed his life – He learned Sanskrit and studied scriptures and spiritual books under his guidance.

Swami Dayanand’s journey

Swami Dayanand worked as a professor at Coimbatore’s Arsh Vidya Gurukulam and the Dayanand Saraswati Ashram in Rishikesh. He also taught Sanskrit abroad. – For around 50 years, Swami Dayanand taught Vedanta both nationally and internationally. 

Swami Dayanand’s relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Since his time in the RSS, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is said to have been visiting his spiritual leader Dayanand Giri.

As per his official website, the spiritual guru has left behind no successor, no material belongings, no Ashram, no moveable or immovable property, etc. 

First published on: 09-06-2023 at 15:23 IST

Stock Market