Who was Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, the spiritual Guru of The Beatles: Know about his journey and lifestyle

After completing his graduation in physics at Allahabad University in 1942, Maharishi Mahesh Yogi became a disciple of Swami Brahmananda Saraswati

Written by Eshita Bhargava
Meet Maharishi Mahesh Yogi and know about his lifestyle

Maharishi Mahesh Yogi is one of the most influential yoga Gurus with millions of followers in every part of the world. His meditation-based teachings have had an enormous impact, including on some of the best-educated, most affluent, and most articulate minds and personalities from the East and West. Maharishi Mahesh Yogi is credited with developing Transcendental Meditation (TM).

Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s early life

In 1955, the spiritual Guru started to introduce his Transcendental Meditation to India and the world. After starting his first global tour in 1958, the Maharishi trained more than 40,000 TM teachers.

In 1992, the Maharishi’s Natural Law Party was founded. He then created the Global Country of World Peace, a non-profit organization in 2000. However, in 2008, Maharishi Mahesh Yogi announced his retirement from all administrative activities and went into silence until his death three weeks later.

Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s education and transition

In 1942, after completing his degree in physics at Allahabad University, Maharishi Mahesh Yogi became a disciple of Swami Brahmananda Saraswati, the Shankaracharya of the Jyotir Math in the Indian Himalayas. As per several reports, he started his journey by working at the Gun Carriage Factory in Jabalpur. However, in 1941 he became an administrative secretary to the Shankaracharya of the Jyotir Math, Swami Brahmananda Saraswati.

He remained with Swami Brahmananda Saraswati until the latter died in 1953. Even though Brahmachari Mahesh was a close disciple, he could not be the Shankaracharya’s spiritual successor, because he was not a Brahmin.

The Shankaracharya had given him the responsibility of traveling and teaching meditation to the masses, while he named Swami Shantananda Saraswati as his successor.

Value of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s organisation

As per several media reports, the alleged value of Maharishi’s organisation has ranged from millions to billions of US dollars. In 2008, the organization placed the value of its United States assets at about $300 million.

Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s connection with The Beatles and other celebrities

In the early 1970s, he became the Guru of the Beatles, the Beach Boys, and other famous personalities.

First published on: 19-06-2023 at 12:58 IST

