Who was Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala: The royal who built Chail cricket ground & the genius behind Patiala peg; know about his lavish lifestyle & downfall

The Monarchs reigned Indian subcontinent for decades and have left behind legacies that are still preserved in the core of Indian culture and values. Maharaja Sir Bhupinder Singh carved his names in the pages of history books not just as an infamous ruler but also as the captain of first ever Indian cricket team to play in England and also as the man behind introducing the Patiala peg.

Maharaja Bhupinder Singh’s education and early life

Bhupinder Singh was born in the royal family of Patiala at Moti-Bagh Palace. He went to the Aitchison college in Lahore and succeeded his father Maharaja Rajinder Singh at the young age of 9 in November 1900. After taking partial control from the Council of Regency that ruled in his name, he was vested with full powers as a monarch by the age of 18 by Viceroy Lord Minto. Under his reign, Patiala had a solid network of canals, trains, and post offices by 1914, along with 262 public schools, 40 state hospitals, a college, and an estimated Rs 9 million in revenue as The Print reports.

Maharaja Bhupinder Singh’s career

He led the first Patiala regiment, a devoted British ally and received 43 awards for bravery in the First World War in Flanders, Gallipoli, Italy, Palestine, and Mesopotamia. And, was astonishingly was one of the rare men in history of India who had the chance to be face-to-face with Italian PM Benito Mussolini and German tyrant Adolf Hitler.

Maharaja Bhupinder Singh’s lavish lifestyle

The heir of Phulkian dynasty has inscribed his name in the history for leading an empire of 1.5 million residents but also his contribution to Indian sports during that time, his reported scandals, over the top expenses, grand parties and collection of exquisite art pieces, fashion statements and books.

Maharaja Bhupinder had a vast collection of “books, cars, carpets, clothes, dogs, horses, jewels, manuscripts, medals, paintings, watches, wines, all of the best quality,” as his grandson-in-law Natwar Singh later wrote in his 1998 book The Magnificent Maharaja. He was also the first Indian to own an aircraft in 1910.

Maharaja Bhupinder Singh’s downfall

The majority of Singh’s time, though, is reportedly spent indulging in activities like sleeping, drinking brandy, playing cards, and shooting. Over time, the Maharaja started hosting extravagant parties with dignitaries from all over the world, including doctors, artists, and other professionals. It was one such gathering when he came up with the iconic 120 ml peg of whiskey popularly called the Patiala peg which is till date a popular way of measuring a drink.

Bhupinder Singh’s knack for sports and especially cricket was reflected when he led the Indian cricket team that went to play in England in 1911, it was during his time that two of the best cricket and polo teams of India were Patiala XI and Patiala Tigers. To express his love and passion for the sport he also built the Chail Cricket Ground, the highest in the world.

Singh’s judgement for finances is often questioned as for his complete disregard for financial responsibility, suffices it to state that Bhupinder Singh is still remembered as one of the Savoy Hotel in London and the boutiques in Milan’s most benevolent patrons. He “bought a zoo of European beasts and birds at enormous expense” on one of his eight journeys to Europe as per some reports.

This royal was also reportedly involved in “Tantric sex cult” and his personal life was quite controversial. Having married a number of times, he is often regarded a “unhappy man” with being involved in scandals.

He died at the age of 47 and is till date regarded as the royal who is remembered for his opulent lifestyle, controversial personal stories.