Who was Hira Lal Sharma: The man who created a 100-year-old Hira Sweets, a leading ‘mithai’ manufacturer in Northern India; know about him and the legacy shop

We love their sweets as much as we love our savouries. From festivals to family gathering, an Indian meal is incomplete without a sweet dish to finish it off. And catering to this tradition and love for sweets of thousands of Indians is Hira Sweets. Established in 1912, as a far-fetched entrepreneurial dream, Hira Sweets is now a leading market player and a favourite of Indians. And now continuing the legacy business and taking it to greater heights is Paras Sharma, the Managing Director.

The beginning of the brand goes back to 1912 when Pt. Hira Lal Sharma, the ‘master chef’ of their confectionery business started the shop with the dream of doing something big. Hira Sweets has its roots in Delhi with only one outlet on the outskirts of Delhi, in Shahdara, which has now evolved into the largest sweet manufacturing unit in the country and has gained immense popularity over time and serves both old and new customers.

Hira Sweets oldest outlet in Shahdara (Source:Hira sweets official website)

Hira Sweets opened its second location in Rohtash Nagar in 1982, this store specializes in traditional desi ghee sweets and also offers meals. Shri Ram Babu Sharma established another shop in Laxmi Nagar in 2004. Not only did the family business succeed, but the popularity of the Sh. Ram Babu Sharma group led to the establishment of two more landmark Hira sweets locations. The Connaught Place outlet debuted in 2012, Janakpuri in 2015, and Noida and Indirapuram in 2016.

Source:Hira sweets official website

Outlet in Laxmi Nagar (Source:Hira sweets official website)

From savoury Indian snacks to basic meals and ice creams the business has expanded and grown to different areas from how it started. Paras Sharma, is the man who has taken this legacy business to greater heights. Hira Sweets has effectively established its name as one of the greatest retail F&B groups and is recognized as one of the most popular brands among the general public under his guidance and leadership.

The Managing Director of Hira Sweets completed his Bachelor’s from Delhi University, he is a graduate in B.I.T and is a MBA degree holder. His role in the expansion of the business is relevant as Hira Sweets now boasts a production operation that is ISO 22000-2005 certified, as well as a corporate office in Delhi with a team of employees.

According to The Economic Times, the brand’s authorized capital stands at Rs 100 lakhs and has 50.0% paid-up capital which is Rs 50.0 lakhs.

Hira Sweets believe in making sweets not just with pure ghee but with a whole lot of love making them a favourite of every Delhite.