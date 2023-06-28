Who was Devraj Patel? Here’s everything about the 22-year-old YouTube sensation and face of viral “Dil se bura lagta hai bhai” meme

Devraj Patel was a 22-year-old Chhattisgarh-based YouTuber and comedian who took the internet by storm with his videos. His video “Dil se bura lagta hai bhai” went viral.

Early Life

A native of the village of Daab Pali, Devraj was born in 2001 in Chhattisgarh district of Mahasamund. He was attending graduate school and residing in Korba City in 2021.

Gauri Patel, his mother is a housewife, while his father, Ghanshyam Patel, is an agriculturalist. Hemant Patel, Devraj’s brother, and their sister, are the only surviving members of the Patel family.

Devraj’s career

Devraj started creating content for YouTube and Instagram and had relocated to Raipur for the same. He began creating a number of videos, memes, and reels that won hearts of millions of users across the country. In 2020, he created the “Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai – Devraj Patel Official” YouTube channel, which as of 2023 has 4.5lac subscribers.

About two years ago, in 2021, Devraj posted a video with the infamous line “dil se bura lagta hai bhai” while addressing negative comments on his content. This video was his rise to fame and he became an overnight online sensation. The video till date has 1.9 million views. He also landed role in the video series “Dhindhora” created by well-known YouTuber Bhuvan Bam in 2021. His fame also gave him the opportunity to meet Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who made a video with him.

Devraj’s YouTube career helped him win a Silver Play button after reaching one lakh subscribers. He has been a victim of online trolling, body-shaming and bullying which he had addressed a number of times in his videos.

Also Read Meta and Google among top paying companies in 2022; here’s how much salary they paid their employees

Devraj Patel’s death

Devraj met with an unfortunate accident leading to his untimely death. According to the police, Patel was travelling to Raipur for a shoot on a motor cycle that got hit by a speeding truck from behind, the collision led to the death of the YouTuber who was sitting behind a friend on the vehicle. Devraj even posted an update video on his Instagram page a few hours before his death.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel mourned his loss and tweeted: “Devraj Patel, who made his place among crores of people with “Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai”, who made us all laugh, left us today.”

“The loss of amazing talent at this young age is very sad. May God give strength to his family and loved ones to bear this loss. Om Shanti,” he added in his tweet which also featured a video of Devraj.