scorecardresearch
Follow Us
MUST READ
Pause slide

Who Rajneet Singh Kohli : The CEO and Executive Director of Britannia Industries who earlier worked for Dominos; know about his journey, education & net worth

Rajneet completed his Bachelor’s in Commerce from Panjab University in 1996 and went to the United States to pursue MBA from University of Wales.

Written by FE Lifestyle
Rajneet Kohli, Britannia, Good Day, CEO of Britannia, Rajneet Kohli net worth, Rajneet Kohli lifestyle, Rajneet Kohli career, who is Rajneet Kohli, lifestyle
CEO and Executive Director, Britannia

Rajneet Singh Kohli joined Britannia as the CEO in 2022. With over 26 years of experience in FMCG & Retail, Ranjeet has managed to build a career that is worth taking inspiration from. He has worked in positions of managing entire P&L, Business Planning, Strategy, RTM in commercial, marketing & distribution.

Rajneet completed his Bachelor’s in Commerce from Panjab University in 1996 and went to the United States to pursue MBA from University of Wales. Later he also enrolled himself in a CXO Leadership course from Columbia Business School in 2019.

Also Read

He ventured into the corporate world with Color Steel right after his MBA as a Contract accounts Administrator. And the turning point in his career was when he came onboard with Asian Paints. In his 5 years tenure with Asian Paints he handled several Sales & Operations roles before exiting as a Regional Manager. His contribution to the company was impeccable and he managed 5 branches, 4 Area Managers, brought 3000+ SKUs as a Profit Centre Head for $72 million.

Also Read

In 2004, he joined Coca Cola as the General Manager and worked his way up to becoming Senior Vice President for North, West and Central India. His contribution to Domino’s skyrocketed the brand’s growth and popularity in India. Currently he is based in Bangalore and is the newly appointed CEO and Executive Director at Britannia Industries.

Also Read

In a report by Business Today, Rajneet on joining Britannia stated, “As one of India’s leading food companies with over a 100-year legacy, Britannia has an exceptional track record of innovation and serving consumers with exemplary standards. I feel privileged and am truly excited for what lies ahead of us at Britannia.”

According to 5Paisa, Britannia’s consolidated sales for the quarter as of 31st March 2023 grew 11% to Rs. 3,892 Crores, The brand is spread in over 80 countries across North America, Europe, Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 23-07-2023 at 07:20 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS