Rajneet Singh Kohli joined Britannia as the CEO in 2022. With over 26 years of experience in FMCG & Retail, Ranjeet has managed to build a career that is worth taking inspiration from. He has worked in positions of managing entire P&L, Business Planning, Strategy, RTM in commercial, marketing & distribution.

Rajneet completed his Bachelor’s in Commerce from Panjab University in 1996 and went to the United States to pursue MBA from University of Wales. Later he also enrolled himself in a CXO Leadership course from Columbia Business School in 2019.

He ventured into the corporate world with Color Steel right after his MBA as a Contract accounts Administrator. And the turning point in his career was when he came onboard with Asian Paints. In his 5 years tenure with Asian Paints he handled several Sales & Operations roles before exiting as a Regional Manager. His contribution to the company was impeccable and he managed 5 branches, 4 Area Managers, brought 3000+ SKUs as a Profit Centre Head for $72 million.

In 2004, he joined Coca Cola as the General Manager and worked his way up to becoming Senior Vice President for North, West and Central India. His contribution to Domino’s skyrocketed the brand’s growth and popularity in India. Currently he is based in Bangalore and is the newly appointed CEO and Executive Director at Britannia Industries.

In a report by Business Today, Rajneet on joining Britannia stated, “As one of India’s leading food companies with over a 100-year legacy, Britannia has an exceptional track record of innovation and serving consumers with exemplary standards. I feel privileged and am truly excited for what lies ahead of us at Britannia.”

According to 5Paisa, Britannia’s consolidated sales for the quarter as of 31st March 2023 grew 11% to Rs. 3,892 Crores, The brand is spread in over 80 countries across North America, Europe, Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.