Who is Vivek Sahni: The co-founder and CEO of Kama Ayurveda, an ayurvedic skincare brand; know more about his journey & lifestyle

Ayurveda, one of the oldest medical system has its roots in India, dating back to second century BC. It has evolved over centuries and has been adopted by brands in modern day to create products that are organic and has medicinal qualities. Kama Ayurveda is one such brand that has brought together the goodness of natural ingredients and the ayurvedic treatments.

In 2002, Kama Ayurveda was created by four people who reunited to discover Ayurveda and launched a range of nine Ayurvedic treatments in partnership with Arya Vaidya Pharmacy in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, that holds a 75-year-old legacy. Vivek Sahni was one of the co-founders of the brand and his contribution has been monumental in the growth of the brand over the years.

Vivek Sahni’s vision behind starting Kama Ayurveda came from his trip to southern part of India. Sahni pursued a degree in design from Parsons School of Design, New York and started a graphic design brand in 1993 by the name Vivek Sahni Design. He was assigned to work on a project under the Government of India, for Khadi and Village Industries Commission to revive the Khadi brand and this trip broadened his perspective.

He and his partners started Kama Ayurveda with the vision of starting something that is Indian and reflects the roots of the brand. The turning point of Kama, came in 2005 when they started supplying products to five-star hotels in Delhi. They also ventured beyond boundaries with first opening in France.

In 2014, Kama received its first external funding from Lighthouse Advisors India Pvt. Ltd., expanding the business and helping it grow at an exponential rate.

Also Read NMACC: Know about ‘NMACC Bachpan’, an 11-day festival for kids by Nita Ambani at the biggest cultural hub of India

After opening their first retail store in Delhi, the brand expanded to about 50 stores pan India with strong presence on online portals as well.

Vivek Sahni as the CEO and co-founder has a net worth of more than Rs 500 crore as per Tracxn and the founders of the brand hold a stake of 56.94%.