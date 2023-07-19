Who is Vivek Chaand Sehgal, the richest Indian in Australia; know about the co-founder of Motherson Group & his Rs 86,000 crore business empire

In Australia as well as India, Vivek Chaand Sehgal is a well-known millionaire businessman. The 66-year-old is the chairman and co-founder of the $10.5 billion (in revenue) Samvardhana Motherson Group. In commercial terms, this empire is worth about Rs 86,180 crore. The richest Indian in Australia, according to reports, is him.

Sehgal was born on 1 February 1957 in Delhi, India. He did his schooling from Birla Public School in Pilani, Rajastha Sehgal earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Delhi.

In 1975, he and his late mother Shrimati Swaran Lata Sehgal launched the business as a silver trading enterprise. Therefore, the name, Motherson. Additionally, he is the leader of the Motherson Group’s car parts manufacturer, Samvardhana Motherson Group. His father was jeweller and was an inspiration for him to venture in business.

From 1975 to 1995, Sehgal held the position of managing director before moving away from the day-to-day management of the company. Since then, he has held the position of chairman of the group. The group’s clients are some of the biggest companies of the world- BMW, Ford, Mercedes, Toyota and Volkswagen.

As per Forbes report 2023, Vivek has a net worth of $4billion making him one of the richest Indians in Australia