Vijai Subramaniam is an Indian businessman whose journey to success is a story to tell. He is the man behind creating Royaloak, a furniture brand with Rs 1000 turnover. His path to success has not been easy and met with a number of obstacles which he overcame to bring his company among the most successful businesses in the country.

He was born in a lower middle class family in Tamil Nadu and had to take responsibilities from a very young age as his father did not earn enough to provide for the family and his mother owned a small local grocery store. He was enrolled in school from the age of seven in the second standard due to his family’s financial conditions. After completing his high school in 1992, he earned a graduation degree in BCom and decided to do his masters. But the status of his family’s finances did not allow him to do so.

He had his fair share of struggle during college as he had to work to pay his college fees, he took up odd jobs like selling tea leaves and powders to local vendors. He always had a knack for business and being his own boss.

Source: LinkedIn

In early phase of his career, he worked for Standard Chattered in Coimbatore, where he sold credit cards for the company. It was one decision of selling his scooter and gathering money for a business that was the turning point of his life. Vijai along with two of his friends collected the money, a small amount of Rs.28,000 to rent a stall for his business of selling clothes and kitchen items which eventually grew into a furniture brand called Royaloak Furniture.

The business opened doors to success and he quit his job and jumped on the bandwagon of creating a successful business. Based out of Bangalore, Royaloak imports, distributes, and sells high-quality furniture in India and to countries beyond the waters. According to Businessline reports the company registered a turnover of about Rs 1,000 crore in FY23 with over 150 retail stores and 2000 employees.

The company won Best International Furniture Award in 2023 by Times Business Award.

Vijai Subramaniam’s story to success proves how with the correct vision and determination can help you break all barriers and achieve what might seem impossible.