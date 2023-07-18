Who is T.V. Narendran, the Tata Steel CEO? Know how he earns Rs 5 lakh per day, about his journey & more

The now C-level business executive, T.V. Narendran joined Tata Steel in 1988 and worked his way up to becoming one of the top ranking employees in the organisation. T.V. Narendran is the global CEO and Managing Director of Tata Steel, one of the largest steel producers of the world. He is also the ex-President of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Early Life and education

Narendran was born in Tamil Nadu on June 2, 1965 and completed his bachelors from National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli, which is also his hometown. He then went to pursue an MBA from Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (IIM).

His journey at Tata Steel

After completing his education he joined Tata Steel in 1988 and was based in Dubai till 1997 looking after Tata Steel exports to Middle East in the International Trading Division of Tata Steel. He then shifted to marketing and sales and was later appointed as the Chief of marketing and sales and was one of the leading minds behind building Tata Tiscon and looking after its distribution.

He served as the Vice President – Safety & Flat Products Divisions of Tata Steel. Subsequently he was appointed as the Managing Director of Tata Steel India and South East Asia in 2013 and after four years he took over as the Global CEO.

Presently he is on the Boards of Tata Steel Limited, Tata Steel Europe, CEDEP, XLRI and World Steel Association. In the year 2021-2022, he was the President of CII.

Narendra’s contribution to Tata Steel has contributed to the immense growth of the company, as the Rs 1.45 lakh crore market cap Tata Steel’s revenue in operations skyrocketed from Rs 1564.77 billion in FY2021 to Rs 2433.53 billion in FY2023 as DNA reports.

As per DNA reports, the 58-year-old business mastermind is the highest-paid employee at the company with a compensation of Rs 18.66 crore for the year ending March 31, 2023. This included fixed salary of Rs 5.16 crore and commission of Rs 13.5 crore.