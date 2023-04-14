Who is Sunil Bharti Mittal, the founder of Bharti Enterprises? Know about his Rs 14.8 billion net worth, education & more

Sunil Mittal, the telecom tycoon is an Indian billionaire and philanthropist. As of 2022, Airtel was among India’s largest mobile phone operators and had more than 474 million customers. Bharti Enterprises has diversified interests in real estate, education, malls, telecom, insurance, hospitality, Agri, and food.

Sunil Bharti Mittal’s early life and education

Born in an Agarwal-Khatri family, Sunil Bharti Mittal’s father Sat Paul Mittal was the Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha. In 1976 and 1982, Sat Paul Mittal was elected from Punjab for two terms. Sunil Bharti Mittal was also nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 1988. He went to the Wynberg Allen School in Mussoorie but soon joined Scindia School at Gwalior. He then went to Panjab University in 1976 and also pursued a Bachelor of Arts and Science from Arya Colleges in Ludhiana.

Sunil Bharti Mittal’s net worth

Sunil Bharti Mittal was ranked the 10th richest person in India by Forbes in 2023. The business tycoon has an estimated net worth of US$14.8 billion (approximately Rs 14,800,000,000)

Sunil Bharti Mittal’s career

A first-generation entrepreneur, Sunil Bharti Mittal began his first business venture in April 1976. He was just 18 and he decided to borrow a capital investment of Rs 20,000 (US$250) from his father. He started by making crankshafts for local bicycle manufacturers.

Soon Sunil Bharti Mittal realised that he needs to work harder. He decided to start an Import Enterprise named Bharti Overseas Trading Company along with his brothers – Rajan Mittal and Rakesh Mittal. He imported licenses from exporting companies in Punjab. That’s not all, he also secured a Suzuki Motors dealership to bring in Japanese portable electric generators.

In 1984, Sunil Bharti Mittal started making push-button phones in India. He is the man behind the growth and success of Bharti Airtel. He helped the company to become the second-biggest mobile operator in Africa and the largest telecom provider in India. You read that right!

In 2007, Sunil Bharti Mittal received the Padma Bhushan Award. He has worked with several international organizations, including the chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce.