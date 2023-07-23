scorecardresearch
Who is Suchita Oswal Jain? She runs Vardhman Textiles, India's second-largest business in textiles; know about her career, education & net worth

From 64 looms to 1544 looms today, the growth of the company has skyrocketed.

Written by FE Lifestyle
The business scion, Suchita Oswal Jain is the Vice president and Joint Managing Director of Vardhman Textiles. She took helm of the business and under her leadership it has made remarkable growth.

After completing her education from London Business School and INSEAD Paris, at the age of 22, she joined the family business started by her grandfather and her father SP Oswal. For the unversed, SP Oswal was honoured with a Padma Bhushan for his contribution to the industry.

She ventured into the business world almost three decades back, after studying and analyzing the export of yarns. Bringing her on-board marked significant shifts for the company as it expanded from producing yarns to manufacturing fabrics raising consolidated revenue to Rs 9,847crore for FY22.

From 64 looms to 1544 looms today, the growth of the company has skyrocketed. Vardhman textiles produce 180 million metres of fabric each year as reported by Business Today.

The clients of Vardhman textiles includes both national and international brands like GAP, Uniqlo, Benetton, Marks & Spencer and H&M. With employees strength over 30,000 this family business has grown to 20+ units in five states. In FY22, Vardhman Textiles’ consolidated profit post tax grew over three times from Rs 426.91crore to Rs 1,551.23 crore in FY21 as per Business Today.

First published on: 23-07-2023 at 07:35 IST

