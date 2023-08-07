Who is Siddharth Mittal: The CEO of Biocon, founded by Kiran Mazumdar Shaw; know about his career, education, and net worth

A company founded by Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Biocon is spearheaded by a man who is responsible for all the strategic decisions and whose vision has helped the company skyrocket to reach greater heights. He is the Biocon Limited’s Managing Director and CEO is Siddharth Mittal.

Siddharth received his Bachelor’s degree from Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce in Pune. And he is a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and a Colorado Certified Public Accountant who then ventured into the corporate world and has made remarkable success.

According to Businessworld, before joining Biocon, Mittal served as the Vice-President, Finance and Corporate Controller at Symphony Teleca, a leading US-based multinational IT company. He was also the Co-chairman, CII Southern Regional – Healthcare & Life Sciences 2020-21, and Chairman, CII Southern Regional Task Force on Pharmaceuticals. He joined the company in May 2013 and held the position of President and Chief Financial Officer till November 2019. With almost two decades of global expertise in strategic finance and accounting, mergers and acquisitions, and general management, Mittal has occupied positions of increasing responsibility.

Siddharth’s first six years at Biocon were focused on the company’s biosimilar business, where he charted a course for future growth, owing to his track record of delivering strategic growth. He turned his attention to leading the company’s foray into the Generic Formulations space in 2019, when the business was strategically spun off into a separate entity, Biocon Biologics, as a natural progression from Biocon’s deep expertise in complex API manufacturing to vertically integrated finished dosage forms. Since then, he has seen the company grow to a portfolio of over 20 products in developed and developing countries.

Siddharth established Biocon’s strategy focusing on innovative products, increased manufacturing capacity, geographic expansion into major worldwide markets, digital transformation, and overall quality excellence.

Mittal is a supporter of increasing worldwide access to innovative, high-quality pharmaceuticals manufactured in India, and serves as co-chairman of the FICCI Pharma committee.

Biocon Ltd. is a biotechnology company that specializes in biopharmaceuticals, enzymes, custom research, and clinical trials. Statins, immunosuppressants, and anti-diabetic medicines are among the pharmaceutical goods offered by the company. In addition to clinical and specialized research services, Biocon manufactures customized enzymes and innovative enzyme applications.

Biocon is the brainchild of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, a first-generation entrepreneur, and worldwide business executive with over four decades of biotechnology experience. She began her biotech career in 1978 from her garage in India, fueled by her zeal. Today, that quest is improving people’s lives all across the world. Biocon, under her leadership, fulfills the promise of making medications accessible and inexpensive to millions of people globally. She has a net worth of $2.4 billion, according to Forbes report.

Biocon consolidated financial revenue for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2023 with Rs 3,929 crore according to company official reports.