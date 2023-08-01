From everyday groceries and stationery items to beauty products, ITC is a company whose products are found in every Indian household and is a cult favourite. The man behind running this billion-dollar business is Sanjiv Puri, CEO and Chairman of ITC Ltd.

Puri was nominated to the ITC Board of Directors as a Wholetime Director on December 6, 2015, Chief Executive Officer in February 2017, and Managing Director in May 2018. He was named as Chairman on May 13, 2019.

He attended the Indian Institute of Technology in Kanpur and the Wharton School of Business in the United States and has been working with ITC since 1986. Throughout his time at ITC, he has worked in multiple important positions for the company.

According to DNA reports, Puri received a pay of Rs 2.88 crore by ITC for the fiscal year 2022-23, as well as benefits and other perks worth Rs 57 lakh and an additional bonus worth Rs 12.86 crore. Puri’s total salary in the previous year was Rs 10.66 crore, which included Rs 2.64 crore in base pay and Rs 49.63 lakh in perquisites and other incentives.

However, he only received a performance bonus or commission of Rs. 7.52 crore in FY22. The company’s market capitalization is Rs 5.88 trillion (Rs 5,88,000 crore).

As per ITC official reports, it is one of India’s leading private sector enterprises, with a gross revenue of 69,481 crores and a net profit of 18,753.31 crores (as of March, 2023). With a diverse footprint in FMCG, Hotels, Packaging, Paperboards & Specialty Papers, and Agri-Business ITC is a leading market player and is reaching greater heights with Sanjiv Puri.

Puri was conferred with the ‘Distinguished Alumnus Award of the year 2018’ by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur. He was bestowed with an Honorary Doctorate by the XIM University, Bhubaneshwar, and also honoured with the ‘IMPACT Person of the Year, 2020’ Award by exchange4media, a leading online news platform.