scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Who is Sam Altman? The CEO of OpenAI and the man behind ChatGPT: Know about his lifestyle, career & net worth

Sam Altman is the CEO of OpenAI and one of the men behind ChatGPT.

Written by FE Lifestyle
Updated:
Sam Altman, Sam Altman net worth, Sam Altman ChatGPT, ChatGPT net worth, free download ChatGPT, Sam Altman career, Sam Altman family, lifestyle
Who is Sam Altman?

Sam Altman, an American entrepreneur, investor, and programmer, is the co-founder and CEO of OpenAI. ChatGPT is a product of OpenAI – It’s a San Francisco-based AI research and deployment company.

It was founded by personalities like Elon Musk, Sam Altman, Ilya Sutskever, Jessica Livingston, Peter Thiel, and Reid Hoffman.

Also Read

Sam Altman’s education

Born in Chicago, Illinois, Sam Altman went to John Burroughs School in St. Louis, Missouri. He did his graduation from Stanford University and earned a degree in computer science in 2005.

Also Read

Sam Altman’s career

Sam Altman began his career as a software engineer at Google. He founded Loopt, a location-based social networking company in 2009. In 2012, the company was acquired by Green Dot Corporation for USD 43.4 million in cash. Just before creating OpenAI, he was the president of Y Combinator, a startup accelerator. He joined the company as a partner in 2013 and became its president a year later. That’s not all, Sam Altman was also the CEO of Reddit for a very brief period of eight days in 2014.

Even while OpenAI has a valuation of around $29 billion, Sam Altman does not have an equity stake in the artificial intelligence-powered start-up behind the popular ChatGPT tool and digital image creator DALL-E. In 2015, Sam Altman co-founded OpenAI with Tesla chief executive and Twitter owner Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman.

Also Read

Elon Musk left OpenAI in 2018 after a disagreement over its direction.

Sam Altman’s net worth

Sam Altman has an estimated net worth of $500 million, as per wealth tracker Celebrity Net Worth. His wealth is driven primarily by his early-stage investments in companies including Airbnb, Pinterest, Stripe, and Reddit.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 06-06-2023 at 08:00 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market