Who is Sam Altman? The CEO of OpenAI and the man behind ChatGPT: Know about his lifestyle, career & net worth

Sam Altman, an American entrepreneur, investor, and programmer, is the co-founder and CEO of OpenAI. ChatGPT is a product of OpenAI – It’s a San Francisco-based AI research and deployment company.

It was founded by personalities like Elon Musk, Sam Altman, Ilya Sutskever, Jessica Livingston, Peter Thiel, and Reid Hoffman.

Sam Altman’s education

Born in Chicago, Illinois, Sam Altman went to John Burroughs School in St. Louis, Missouri. He did his graduation from Stanford University and earned a degree in computer science in 2005.

Sam Altman’s career

Sam Altman began his career as a software engineer at Google. He founded Loopt, a location-based social networking company in 2009. In 2012, the company was acquired by Green Dot Corporation for USD 43.4 million in cash. Just before creating OpenAI, he was the president of Y Combinator, a startup accelerator. He joined the company as a partner in 2013 and became its president a year later. That’s not all, Sam Altman was also the CEO of Reddit for a very brief period of eight days in 2014.

Even while OpenAI has a valuation of around $29 billion, Sam Altman does not have an equity stake in the artificial intelligence-powered start-up behind the popular ChatGPT tool and digital image creator DALL-E. In 2015, Sam Altman co-founded OpenAI with Tesla chief executive and Twitter owner Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman.

Elon Musk left OpenAI in 2018 after a disagreement over its direction.

Sam Altman’s net worth

Sam Altman has an estimated net worth of $500 million, as per wealth tracker Celebrity Net Worth. His wealth is driven primarily by his early-stage investments in companies including Airbnb, Pinterest, Stripe, and Reddit.