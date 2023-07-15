Who is Ritu Karidhal Srivastava, the leading lady behind Chandrayan 3 mission; know about her journey & education

On July 14, 2023, India took another step towards the moon as Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched Chandrayaan-3 at 2.35 PM IST from Sriharikota’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

Chandrayaan-3 was launched with the goal to investigate and learn more about the lunar South Pole. India will join the United States, Russia, and China as the fourth nation to successfully land a spacecraft. Dr. Ritu Karidhal Srivastava, a senior scientist with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), led the mission.

Hailing from Lucknow, the “rocket woman” of India, attended Lucknow University to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Physics. Later, she graduated from Indian Institute of Science (IISc) with a ME in Aerospace Engineering.

After joining ISRO in 1997 she has been part of some of the most significant missions. In 2013, she was the Deputy Operations Director for Mangalyaan mission as well as the Mission Director for Chandrayaan-2. She has more than 20 publications published in both domestic and foreign journals.

She also has numerous honours to her name, including the ISRO Young Scientist Award given by the late President APJ Abdul Kalam, the ISRO Team Award for MOM in 2015, the ASI Team Award, and the Society of Indian Aerospace Technologies & Industries’ (SIATI) 2017 Women Achievers in Aerospace award.

The Chandrayaan 3 mission is significant for India as this Rs 615 crore mission is set to complete the journey to moon in 50 days landing on the southern pole of the moon and put India on the world map to have accomplished the mission.