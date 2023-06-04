Who is Rekha Jhunjhunwala? She earned Rs 40 crore per day for 2 months with 1 stock: Know about her net worth & career

Rekha Jhunjhunwala, an Indian stock market investor, is the wife of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who was a famous Indian investor, chartered accountant, trader, and businessman. She inherited the wealth and stock portfolio from her late husband, who died in August 2022 at the age of 62.

Who was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala?

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was the owner of a company named ‘Rare Enterprises’. He had an estimated net worth of $5.8 billion as of August 2022, as per Forbes.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s life and education

Rekha Jhunjhunwala went to Mumbai University for her graduation. In 1987, she decided to marry the Big Bull of India. They have three children – Nishtha, Aryaman, and Aryaveer.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s career

The most valuable listed holding in Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio is watch and jewelry maker Titan, part of the Tata conglomerate. For the unversed, Titan’s shares grew 65 per cent over the past two months. Rekha Jhunjhunwala is among the biggest gainers from the stock market. She managed to earn Rs 2400 crore over the last two months. This translates into Rs 40 crore per day.

Her stake in the company has increased its value by Rs 2400 crore. Rekha Jhunjhunwala has 4,69,45,970 shares, which is around 5.29 percent. Titan’s shares have become costlier by Rs 512.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s net worth

Rekha Jhunjhunwala has an estimated net worth of $ 5.7 billion, as per Forbes. She inherited a huge fortune from her late husband – Titan, Metro Brands, Star Health, and Allied Insurance Company are among Rekha’s top shares.