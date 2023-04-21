Who is Randhir Thakur? Know the new CEO and MD of Tata Electronics; Check his salary, net worth & more here

Randhir Thakur has been announced as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Electronics. The former Intel Foundry Services President has 40 years of experience in global manufacturing, research, and development.

Randhir Thakur’s career

Having worked with Intel for over 5 years with Intel, Randhir Thakur has also worked at Applied Materials Inc., and SanDisk Corp. He has also worked with STEAG Electronic Systems and Micron Technology Inc.

Randhir Thakur has expertise in process technology equipment, ecosystem leadership, driving mergers and acquisitions, product development, and joint ventures while collaborating closely with ecosystem partners and customers.

Randhir Thakur’s education

As per Randhir Thakur’s LinkedIn profile, he went to the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra to pursue a bachelor’s degree in electronics and telecommunications engineering. He did his master’s in electrical engineering from the University of Saskatchewan in Canada. For his Ph.D. in electrical engineering, Randhir Thakur went to the University of Oklahoma. That’s not all, in 2013, Randhir Thakur was named a Fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). He holds more than 300 patents.

Randhir Thakur’s net worth

As per Wallmine, the estimated net worth of Randhir Thakur is around $66 million, as of April 2023. He owns about 539,940 shares of Applied Materials and about 45,770 shares of SanDisk Corp (SNDK) stock worth over $3 Million.