Who is Rajiv Singh? Know about one of India’s richest tycoons and his Rs 59,030 crore net worth; Check his business, salary & more

Rajiv Singh, DLF’s chairman, is one of India’s wealthiest real estate tycoons. As per GROHE-HURUN India, he has an estimated net worth of Rs 59,030 crore.

Who is Rajiv Singh?

Rajiv Singh is the only heir to real estate king Kushal Pal Singh. In 2020, he decided to retire at the age of 90 and Rajiv Singh took over the control ever since then.

Rajiv Singh’s career

Rajiv Singh managed to expand the DLF’s operations in several other sectors like hospitality, recreation, insurance, and retail. For the unversed, DLF was also the sponsor of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With over 30 years of professional experience, the billionaire took the annuity business of the company from Rs 1.55 crore in 2007 to Rs 2,900 crore in 2019.

Rajiv Singh’s education

Rajiv Singh went to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology for his graduation. He has also completed his degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Rajiv Singh’s net worth and salary

DLF earned a revenue of Rs 6,138 crore in 2021-22. DLF’s total comprehensive income was Rs 1,513 crore. As per reports, Rajiv Singh earned Rs 15.49 crore in 2021-22, however, it was Rs 3.2 crore in 2020-21.

Other richest real estate tycoons

Mangal Prabhat Lodha and his family are in the second position. They have a net worth of Rs 42,270 crore. Arjun Menda & family of RMZ Corp are in the third position with an estimated net worth of Rs 37,000 crore.