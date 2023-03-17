Who is Rajesh Gopinathan? Know everything about his lifestyle, education, salary & net worth

India’s one of the largest IT company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), announced on Thursday that CEO Rajesh Gopinathan has resigned to pursue other interests. Resigning as TCS CEO is a “mixed” feeling, Gopinathan said in a media briefing this morning.

The company named its President and Head of Global Financial Services Business K Krithivasan as the CEO-designate, effective March 16, and said he would take over as CEO and managing director in the next financial year (2023–24).

CEO designate K Krithivasan joined TCS in 1989 and has held various leadership roles at the company.

Rajesh Gopinathan’s education

He has a degree electrical and electronic engineering degree from NIT, Trichy. He then attended IIM, Ahmedabad to get his Postgraduate Diploma in Management.

Rajesh Gopinathan’s monthly salary

Rajesh Gopinathan’s total compensation in the financial year 2021-22 increased by 26.6 per cent to Rs 25.75 crore. You read that right! It included – salary of Rs 1.5 crore, benefits and allowance of Rs 2.25 crore, and a total commission (from earnings) of Rs 22 crore.

In its annual report, the company mentioned, TCS pays remuneration by salary, benefits, perquisites and allowances (fixed component) and commission (variable component) to its managing director and the executive directors.

Also Read Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Sports stars who spend millions on expensive watches

Rajesh Gopinathan’s career

In July 2022, Rajesh Gopinathan was proposed to the Board of Commerce by the Indian government. He belongs to both the UK Investment Council and the CII National Council. That’s not all, he is a part of India-US CEO Forum and the 2001 India-Japan Business Leaders Forum.

He significantly contributed to TCS becoming the Fortune 500 firms’ preferred partner. Initially, Rajesh Gopinathan was given the Financial management role in the company when he was hired as vice president. In 2013, he was appointed as CFO. TCS released a statement saying, “He has played a vital role in helping TCS become a $16.5 billion worldwide organisation with over 371,000 workers,” Times Now reported.