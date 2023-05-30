Who is Raj Subramaniam, CEO of FedEx? Know about his USD 94 billion company, net worth, education & salary

Raj Subramaniam took over as the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of FedEx Corporation in 2022 when the company’s founder Frederick Smith said he will step down from the role after around five decades. The annual revenue of FedEx is around USD 94 billion.

As President and CEO-elect of FedEx Corporation, Raj Subramaniam is responsible for providing strategic direction for all FedEx operating companies.

Who is Raj Subramaniam?

Before his role as the CEO of FedEx, Raj Subramaniam was President and Chief Operating Officer of FedEx Corporation. Subramaniam has over three decades of industry experience at FedEx.

Raj Subramaniam’s lifestyle

Originally hailing from Kerala, Raj Subramaniam currently lives in Memphis, Tennessee – the global headquarters of FedEx.

Raj Subramaniam’s education

Raj Subramaniam completed went to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) to pursue a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering. He then did his master’s in chemical engineering from Syracuse University. That’s not all, he also has a master’s degree in business administration from The University of Texas at Austin.

Raj Subramaniam’s net worth and salary

Being the President and Chief Operating Officer at FEDEX CORP, Rajesh Subramaniam made $4,974,973 in total compensation. Of this total $1,115,453 was received as a salary, $548,915 was received as a bonus, $1,518,721 was received in stock options, USD 1,053,213 was awarded as stock, and USD 738,671 came from other compensation. This information is according to proxy statements filed for the 2022 fiscal year.

According to reports, Raj Subramaniam’s net worth is around USD 13.5 million. As of September 2022, it was estimated that Subramaniam is the owner of over 1,373 units of FedEx Corp stock.