Who is Rahul Bhatia, the 22nd richest person in India? He earned Rs 8,583 crore in 2 months; Know about his net worth

Ever since Go First ceased its operations, other airlines have been witnessing an increase in passenger footfall. IndiGo, just like others, has also gained from this and the demand for tickets has gone up. This led to a rise in IndiGo’s stock in share markets over the past two months. InterGlobe Aviation founder Rahul Bhatia, a promoter of IndiGo, has logged an increase of Rs 8,583 crore in just sixty days.

Rahul Bhatia’s net worth

Rahul Bhatia’s net worth has increased by over 1 billion dollars in two months – From $4.28 billion to $5.32 billion.

Share price

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Rahul Bhatia is the 22nd richest person in India and InterGlobe Aviation has logged a surge of 32 per cent in share prices. In March, the price of the share was Rs 1912 and now it has increased to Rs 2418.50.

For the unversed, Rahul Bhatia and his family own a 38 per cent stake in InterGlobe Aviation.

About IndiGo and its journey

In 2006, IndiGo was co-founded by Rakesh Gangwal and it owns 55 per cent of the domestic market share. As per Forbes, IndiGo has 300 aircraft and 101 destinations. In 2022, IndiGo’s parent company partnered with UPS (a logistics giant) and formed Movin. The group also has Interglobe Hotels – They run 19 hotels in the country and 14 abroad.

Rahul Bhatia’s education

Rahul Bhatia, the Managing Director of the Group went to the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada to pursue electrical engineering.