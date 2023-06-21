scorecardresearch
Who is Radhe Maa, the Godwoman seen in Bigg Boss: Know why celebrities like Navjot Singh Sidhu & Ravi Kishan follow her

Radhe Maa was born in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district and her followers claim she was drawn to spirituality as a child.

Written by FE Lifestyle
Meet Radhe Maa

Radhe Maa is a self-styled Indian Godwoman. Born in Dorangala village in Punjab, she was seen as a guest in Bigg Boss 14. Radhe Maa’s real name is  Sukhvinder Kaur.

Radhe Maa’s early life

As per several media reports, Radhe Maa decided to follow spirituality as a child. She spent a lot of time at the Kali temple in her village. 

While living in Mumbai, Radhe Maa used to frequently travel to Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala for satsangs. Later she began providing for the poor to gain more followers in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities. A lot of Bollywood and TV celebrities are also reported to be the followers of Radhe Maa –Director Subhash Ghai, Ravi Kishan, Manoj Bajpai, Navjot Singh Sidhu, and others have been spotted with her.

Radhe Maa’s education

Sukhvinder Kaur studied till Class IV.

Radhe Maa’s journey

Radhe Maa began her spiritual journey with her guru Shri Shri Mahant Ramdeen Das 1008 of the Paramhans Bagh Dera when she was 23. She then dedicated herself completely to the service of Lord Shiva and Maa Shakti. As per Radhe Maa’s official website, “She is a humanitarian who has served mankind for 30 years. Her seva to God includes encouraging her devotees to donate blood, clothes, food, books, and medicines to sadhus, old age homes, religious scholars, cow shelters, and orphanages.”

First published on: 21-06-2023 at 18:29 IST

