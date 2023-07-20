Who is Punit Renjen, the school dropout who worked as the global CEO of Deloitte; Know about his journey & lifestyle

The road to success for this CEO has not been easy – From not being able to afford school fees to heading Deloitte globally, Punit Renjen has come a long way.

Early Life

Punit, a native of Rohtak, Haryana, had to drop out of school due to financial constraints. But his hunger to learn and grow persevered, and he continued on to earn his degree from a Rohtak college. Punit received the famous “Rotary Scholarship” in 1984, which paved the path for him to study for his master’s degree in the United States.

The life-changing moment for Punit

Punit’s life took a dramatic turn when a Deloitte partner noticed him after reading that he was named one of the top 10 students in a local magazine and in 1989, this helped Punit get a job at Deloitte.

Punit worked diligently and relentlessly to progress his profession, as he moved up from being an associate consultant to CEO of the firm in 2015. As the first person of Asian heritage to run one of the Big Four international professional services firms, he permanently inscribed his name in history.

Deloitte’s revenue growth was largely attributed to his leadership and he was reappointed as Deloitte Global CEO in 2019 for a second four-year term. In December 2022, he stepped down as the CEO.

According to Deloitte annual reports the firm in FY2022 recorded a revenue of US$59.3 billion, a 19.6% increase in local currency and the workforce increased to approximately 415,000 globally.

In a statement, Punit Renjen stated “Over the past several years, we have steered a remarkable course to become the leading professional services organization in the world. The power of our multi-disciplinary and private partnership model along with our global strategy drives our performance, allowing Deloitte to serve clients with distinction, take care of our people, give back to our communities, and uphold the public’s trust.”

Staying connected to his roots

Punit’s professional success did not stop him from being there for the people who needed his help and using his position to contribute for the betterment of the society.

Punit and Deloitte established a healthcare plan in Haryana during the COVID-19 outbreak, aiding individuals and outlying villages. They demonstrated their dedication to helping underserved communities by establishing a three-tiered medical infrastructure with the help of AASHA and Anganwadi professionals.

Punit believes, “By staying true to our purpose to make an impact that matters, our people have demonstrated their resilience by flexing and adapting to meet the challenges of the past year, all the while focusing on building better futures—for our people, clients, and communities.”