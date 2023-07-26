scorecardresearch
Who is Priyank Sukhija: The owner of Diablo, Lord of the Drinks, Tamasha, and 27 other restaurants; know about college dropout who has now built a Rs 100 crores empire

“I love exploring new places and their hidden food gems, which often inspire the next ‘something new’ that I can bring to the Indian audiences,” Priyank Sukhija said in an interview with The Financial Express.

Written by FE Lifestyle
Updated:
Diablo, Lord of the Drinks, Miso Sexy, Tamasha, Priyank Sukhija, Plum by Bent Chair
Priyank Sukhija. Source: Whizleague

Lord of the Drinks, Diablo, Miso Sexy, Tamasha, are some of the iconic places that top the list of most loved restaurants and bars, but did you know that these places belong to one person – Priyank Sukhija.

Renowned as the most successful restaurateur of Delhi, Priyank ventured into business at the age of 19 in 1999 and has gone through his fair share of ups and downs to establish his name in the industry. He started by opening Lazeez Affaire using an initial capital from his father and in the coming years expanded to 30 restaurants in Delhi/NCR and other metro cities.

Priyank was born into a family of lawyers. He was dyslexic and did not take much interest in academics and always had a fascination for business, especially in the food and AlcoBev industry. He turned his passion into his profession. Priyank Sukhija’s company is called First Fiddle F&B Pvt Ltd and is a leading player in establishing some of the most luxurious and high-end restaurants. In the year 2022, the company made over Rs 275 crore as per DNA reports. Sukhija earned around Rs 110 crore that year.

His recent launches in Delhi NCR, Noche and Tickled Pink are both poles apart in terms of concepts, ideas, and audiences, and yet, ensures that whoever enters leaves satisfied with the experience, runs strong through them both. Where Noche is a progressive Latin restaurant with heavy art influences, Tickled Pink is a feel-good comfort corner with fusion twists to dishes from different parts of India.

As a foodie, Priyank loves to try cuisines from all around the world but loves the good old Chhole Bhature and Indian street food. He has spent quite a fortune on swanky cars including an Audi RS-Q8 and a bright yellow Porsche.

First published on: 26-07-2023 at 14:44 IST

