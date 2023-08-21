Who is Prabha Narasimhan: The MD and CEO of Colgate-Palmolive, who has taken the legendary brand to greater heights; know about her lifestyle, career, and more

Oral hygiene is an essential part of your everyday life as it impacts your entire body, and is also related to your social front, catering to oral care for decades is Colgate. Colgate-Palmolive has its roots 200 years ago in New York City, US. It was in 1937 when the brand was introduced in the Indian market and has been trusted for generations. Prabha Narasimhan has currently taken the helm of the brand as the MD and CEO and has taken the legendary brand to new heights.

Prabha Narasimhan early life and career

Prabha holds degrees from Melbourne Business School and the India Institute of Management in Bangalore where she studied management. She ventured into the corporate world by working for Aditya Birla Group as the General Manager. In January 2006 she joined Unilever as the Regional Marketing Manager. Narasimhan left Hindustan Unilever (HUL), where she worked as Executive Director of the Home Care category and a member of the HUL Leadership Team, to join Colgate in 2022. She worked with HUL for 14 years until she exited.

Prabha is credited for leading Hindustan Unilever’s Skincare division to a “spectacular market-beating growth rate” made possible by a “broad-based performance delivery across all brands and sub-segments,” per HUL. She produced double-digit growth in the Colours business over the more than four years that she served in this position as per Business Chief.

Prabha also oversaw the homecare industry in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal in her capacity as Executive Director of Home Care for Hindustan Unilever and VP Homecare for Unilever South Asia.

According to HUL CEO and MD Sanjiv Mehta, she “contributed immensely towards embedding the clean future agenda into the home care product development” in this capacity.

Prabha has nearly 25 years of extensive and varied expertise in consumer marketing, innovation, and customer development across several geographies and categories, including food, personal care, and skin care as per Colgate-Palmolive’s official website.

In 2022, she was appointed as the MD and CEO and has been spearheading the company. “Prabha has a successful track record of strong performance across categories, and I am confident that she and the team will build on our strengths to grow the business and reimagine a healthier future for the communities we serve.” Mukul Deoras, President, Asia-Pacific Division and CP India Chairman said, praising Prabha in his statement.

As per Business Insider, net sales growth for Colgate-Palmolive is anticipated to range from 5% to 8%, while organic sales growth will range from 5% to 7%. It reported second-quarter earnings of $502 million, or $0.60 per share. This contrasts with the second quarter of last year’s second year’s $603 million, or $0.72 per share.

The company’s quarterly revenue increased 7.6% from $4.48 billion to $4.82 billion from the same period last year.