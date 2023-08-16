Who is Piyush Patnaik: The managing director of McCain Foods Ltd; know about his education, career, and net worth

Fries, nuggets, and cheese balls are some of the fried foods we love! And the brand that made it easier for us to prepare these fried goods at home without any hassle is McCain. This Canada-based brand made its entry into the Indian subcontinent in 1998 and leading this at present in India is Piyush Patnaik, the Managing Director.

Piyush Patnaik’s education

Piyush completed his Bachelor’s in mechanical engineering from Utkal University in 1998 and later pursued an MBA. He ventured into the corporate world as an assistant Supply Chain Manager for Dabur and in 2003 he joined Coca Cola as a manager based out of Gurgaon.

Piyush Patnaik’s career

Patnaik spent more than 16 years working for Cargill prior to joining McCain Foods. He most recently served as the managing director of the Indian division of the producer of edible oils. Patnaik oversaw the multi-segment sales, distribution, and go-to-market teams of Cargill.

In 2022, Piyush was appointed as the MD for McCain, India. “In this role, Piyush will be managing end-to-end India operations which will include manufacturing, supply chain, sales, and distribution for McCain. He will spearhead sustainability and innovation for the frozen foods brand across key geographies nationally,” the company said in a statement as reported by Business Line.

About McCain

McCain is the leading global manufacturer of French fries and other potato specialties is based in Florenceville, New Brunswick, Canada and has established itself as a world leader in the frozen food sector in both its native country and abroad thanks to its delicious and practical food items that are healthy and enjoyable for your family anytime, anyplace.

McCain Foods Limited in Canada owns all of the shares of McCain Foods (India). McCain has been working on developing the frozen food business in India since 1998 and has over the years emerged as a leading brand.

As per Canadian Business reports the company had an estimated net worth of $ 4.15 billion (as of 2018.