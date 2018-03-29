Who is Pinky Lalwani? Meet former Kingfisher air hostess Vijay Mallya is reportedly set to marry

Vijay Mallya is reportedly set to marry his longtime girlfriend and former Kingfisher air hostess Pinky Lalwani. (Source: Twitter)

The 62-year-old liquor baron Vijay Mallya is reportedly set to marry his longtime girlfriend and former Kingfisher air hostess Pinky Lalwani. This will be Vijay Mallya’s third marriage. His first wife was Sameera Tyabjee and second wife (who he is still legally married to) is Rekha Mallya, a childhood friend. Vijay Mallya has three children from his previous marriages: a son Siddharth and two daughters, Leanna and Tanya. He is currently on trial at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court to rule if he can be extradited to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to around Rs 9,000 crores. Mallya is on bail until April 2.

In case you are wondering who is Pinky Lalwani, here is all you need to know:

1. Pinky Lalwani had reportedly joined now-defunct Kingfisher airlines in 2011 as an air-hostess.

2. She has reportedly been dating Vijay Mallya for a while now and the couple had recently celebrated the third anniversary of their relationship.

3. She has been frequently spotted with Mallya’s mother at various events and has always been in good terms with his family.

4. Pinky Lalwani is much younger than Vijay Mallya. She has stood by the liquor baron’s side despite the bankruptcy scandal.

5. Lalwani reportedly lives at Vijay Mallya’s mansion at Hertfordshire, about an hour and a half from London.

Mallya was arrested by the Scotland Yard on an extradition warrant in April 2017. He has been out on a bail warrant worth 650,000 pounds. The verdict in his case is expected to be announced by Chief Magistrate Arbuthnot in May this year.

If the verdict comes in favour of the Indian government, the UK home secretary will have two months to sign Mallya’s extradition order. However, both sides will have the chance to appeal to higher courts in the UK against the chief magistrate’s verdict.

Meanwhile, the British High Commissioner to India, Dominic Asquith, on Wednesday said that the extradition of economic offenders to India from London is a judicial matter and the courts would address that. India has been pressing for cooperation from Britain in the extradition of as many as 13 individuals, including Mallya, former IPL honcho Lalit Modi and cricket bookie Sanjiv Chawla.