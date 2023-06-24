Who is Osho? Know about the rise and fall of ‘Sex Guru’: Here’s everything about his life, career & more

Rajneesh also known as as Osho was an Indian Godman, mystic, and philosopher. He founded the Rajneesh movement. He rejected institutional religions and insisted that spiritual peace cannot be attained by following rituals and traditions. He promoted meditation and encouraged dynamic meditation.

Unlike other Gurus, Osho rejected traditional practices and believed in living life to its fullest but without any attachments. In 1960s, he expressed a progressive attitude towards sexuality and was criticised and was referred to as ‘the sex guru.’

Osho’s early life

Rajneesh was the eldest of 11 children of a cloth merchant Babulal and Saraswati Jain. He used to live with his maternal grandparents until he was eight. This helped in gaining a perspective and was a major influence on him since his grandmother gave him the utmost freedom.

Osho’s education

Rajneesh went to Hitkarini College in Jabalpur, however, he was asked to leave after conflicts with an instructor. He joined D. N. Jain College, also in Jabalpur.

He started working as an assistant editor at a local newspaper and began speaking in public at the annual Sarva Dharma Sammelan. After completing his bachelors in philosophy at in 1955, he went on to join the University of Sagar to pursue his MA in philosophy. He started teaching at Raipur Sanskrit College and at Jabalpur University.

Osho’s career

In 1953, at the age of 21, Rajneesh experienced a spiritual awakening and in 1966, he decided to quit his job as a professor at University of Jabalpur. He began traveling throughout India and criticised orthodoxy of mainstream religions and also ainstream political ideologies. He moved to Pune in 1974 where an ashram was established.

Around 1981, Osho relocated to a facility known as Rajneeshpuram in Wasco County, Oregon. He asked the local authorities to investigate his personal secretary Ma Anand Sheela for a number of crimes.

Osho’s ashram

In 1986, Osho returned to Mumbai and in no time he decided to revive his ashram in Pune, where he dies in 1990. The ashram –OSHO International Meditation Resort is managed by the registered Osho International Foundation (formerly Rajneesh International Foundation).