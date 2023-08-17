Who is Orry aka Orhan Awatramani? Know about him, his profession, lifestyle, net worth, and how he is friends with Bollywood star kids

A question that has been making rounds on social media and among avid Bollywood followers for quite some time now is: Who is Orry and what does he do? Well, we might help you with an answer here!

Orhan Awatramani popularly called Orry is a social media star, a fashion icon, a traveler, and a bestie of every Bollywood’s next-generation stars like Jahnvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Nysa Devgn, Khushi Kapoor, and others. From attending movie premiers, fashion shows around the world to Bollywood parties, Orry is truly omnipresent. Being the new talk of the town, Orry has carved a niche for himself and created quite the buzz.

Orry is a preacher of self-love. In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan India, when asked about his profession and if he is working with any organisation, he said, “No. I am working on myself. I am going to the gym, I am doing a lot of self-reflection. Sometimes I am doing yoga, I get massages. You know! I am working.” Well, sounds like an ideal life. Doesn’t it?

With an Instagram following of 371K, Orry leads a life of luxury and opulence. From expensive wardrobes to swanky cars, he is always making a statement and is a self-proclaimed fashion icon.

Orry accompanied billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani to the Met Gala 2023. From Louis Vuitton to Balenciaga, this busy bee owns it all. He was seen in a Balenciaga outfit, the T-shirt was worth Rs 65,000, trainers worth Rs 90, 000 and he accessorised it with a Rolex watch worth Rs 72 lakhs, as per a Times Now report.

Orry was an attendee for the gala opening night of the NMACC in Mumbai. The event was a star-studded affair and had celebrities like Zendaya, Tom Holland, Gigi Hadid, and others as guests. He also accompanies the Bollywood star kids on their trips to exquisite locations.

Orry has with his social media presence surely created a buzz and continues to woo everybody with his style and extravaganza.