Who is Noel Tata, Ratan Tata’s half-brother? He heads Titan and Westside: Know about his journey and net worth

Noel Naval Tata, an Indian businessman is the chairman of Trent and Tata Investment Corporation. He is heading over two multi-billion-dollar companies. He is also the managing director of Tata International and the vice chairman of Titan Company and Tata Steel.

Noel Naval Tata’s life

Noel Naval Tata married Aloo Mistry – The sister of former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry. He is also the brother-in-law of Rohiqa Mistry, who is one of the richest women in India.

Noel Naval Tata’s career

Noel Ratan Tata started his career at Tata International. In June 1999, he became the managing director of Trent – The company was founded by his mother Simone Dunoyer. He developed Westside and turned it into a profitable venture. In 2003, Noel Naval Tata became the director of Titan Industries and of Voltas. Trent runs Westside and Bookstore Landmark. The Titan Company has brands like Tanishq, Titan, Titan Eye, and Fastrack.

In 2011, Noel Tata’s brother-in-law Cyrus Mistry was announced as the successor to Ratan Tata, however, in 2016, he was removed as the chairman of Tata Sons and Ratan Tata took over as the chairman of the group for four months until February 2017.

Noel Naval Tata’s education

Noel Naval Tata went to the University of Sussex and earned a bachelor’s degree. He also went to INSEAD Business School in France to attend the International Executive Programme.

Noel Naval Tata’s relationship with Ratan Tata

Noel Tata is Ratan Tata’s half-brother – They both are the sons of Naval Tata but have different mothers. While Ratan Tata and Jimmy Tata are sons of Sooni Commissariat, Noel Tata was born to Naval Tata’s second wife Simone Dunoyer.

Noel Naval Tata’s net worth

The exact net worth of Noel Naval Tata is not known; however, he has an estimated wealth of around $1.5 billion. In the last financial year, Trent had a net profit of over Rs 554 crore.